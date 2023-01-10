ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Colts request to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for HC job

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDi0i_0k9yL0PD00

The Indianapolis Colts submitted a request to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coach job, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Evero, 42, took over as the defensive coordinator for the 2022 season and was offered the interim head coach job following the firing of Nathaniel Hackett. Evero, however, declined the offer and remained the defensive coordinator.

Be sure to keep up with the latest details of the Colts’ head coaching search with our tracker.

Specializing at the defensive back positions, Evero has held plenty of assistant roles throughout his coaching career. Recently, he spent four seasons working as the safeties coach for the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) as well as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator (2021).

The head coaching search will be led by general manager Chris Ballard, but the decision ultimately resides with owner Jim Irsay.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
Larry Brown Sports

David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement

Sean McVay has not decided if he will return to the Los Angeles Rams as head coach next season or not. However, he is serious about considering his future, and the Rams would be doing themselves a disservice if they did not give any thought to what they might do if McVay does walk. According... The post Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady responds to reports linking him to Raiders, Dolphins

No matter how many times Tom Brady picks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over everybody else, there still seems to be another rumor or report trying to send him to another NFL team. Brady is set to be a free agent again after the 2022 season, and while some have tried to connect potential dots between him and other teams like the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, the GOAT clearly remains focused on the task at hand.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Injury takes out promising depth player, Micah ready to turn it up, beware Bucs' Fournette

All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts affect the Texans' first-round plans in latest Draft Wire mock

The goods news is Bryce Young will be in the AFC South in 2023. The bad news is it will be with the Indianapolis Colts. So says Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest two-round mock. The Colts move up to No. 1 overall and work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to take the Alabama signal caller who has been linked to the Texans since midway through the college football season.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
255K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy