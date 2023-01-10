Read full article on original website
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
‘Abbott Elementary’ star Tyler James Williams reveals Crohn’s disease nearly killed him
“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams picked up a Golden Globe this week, five years after his body “crashed” following a massive flare-up from Crohn’s disease — a condition he says he didn’t know he had. Williams, 30, recently told Men’s Health he pushed his body “to the limit” in an effort to build muscle, as he vowed to shed his scrawny image from the titular role in “Everybody Hates Chris,” which aired from 2005 to 2009. “I was trying to read for roles that were my age, and I couldn’t get out of high school,” he claimed. But in late 2017 he...
KXAN
Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving Children, Girlfriend Says
Angela Cole gave a very positive update on the former NFL star’s status a week after he reportedly saved his children from drowning in the ocean. Former Arkansas and Browns running back Peyton Hillis is no longer on a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, said Wednesday night.
