“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams picked up a Golden Globe this week, five years after his body “crashed” following a massive flare-up from Crohn’s disease — a condition he says he didn’t know he had. Williams, 30, recently told Men’s Health he pushed his body “to the limit” in an effort to build muscle, as he vowed to shed his scrawny image from the titular role in “Everybody Hates Chris,” which aired from 2005 to 2009. “I was trying to read for roles that were my age, and I couldn’t get out of high school,” he claimed. But in late 2017 he...

21 MINUTES AGO