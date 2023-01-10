Read full article on original website
Here's what to know for Tampa's MLK Jr. parade
TAMPA, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means the annual day parade is back!. The annual City of Tampa's MLK Parade will start at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and begin a Cascade Park, 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Your Favorite New Tampa Restaurant!
Taxes. Death. Stonewood being chosen by our readers as New Tampa’s Favorite Restaurant. Despite some changes in operating partners over the years, little else has changed at Stonewood. Since opening in 2002, it has consistently been voted the area’s favorite, even in the face of some tough new challengers like Via Italia and the Grill at Morris Bridge.
What's next for St. Petersburg's Manhattan Casino
The historic South St. Pete building has hosted Ray Charles, James Brown, and other legendary artists.
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 1/11/23
Big concert announcement this morning! Eric Church is coming back to Tampa on September 30th. He will be at the Amp and we will have tickets all next week at 7:40. Launa Drama this morning involved a dishwasher and a disposal.
995qyk.com
Tampa Riverwalk Battling For Best Riverwalk In America
The Tampa Riverwalk has been such a nice addition to our beautiful city. It’s even battling head-to-head for best riverwalk in America from USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The path was one of 20 nominated riverwalks across the country and is currently in second place. Which means, we need your help voting to make it to the top spot.
fox13news.com
Shelters open, freeze watches in place as temperatures drop across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the Tampa Bay area's northernmost counties are under a freeze watch through the weekend after a cold front moved southeast across Florida Friday morning. Rain came ahead of the cold front, which also brought sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts in some areas were around 35 miles per hour.
995qyk.com
How To Get A Free Ticket To The Florida Aquarium
Kane’s is hooking up Tampa fans this year! The Tampa Bay Lightning just announced on their Facebook that you can score a free ticket to The Florida Aquarium when the Bolts score 3 or more goals in a game. They don’t even need to win, as long as 3 shots make it in the back of the net! Claiming your ticket is super easy, but you have to act fast! The fine print states that they are giving away a maximum of 1,500 redemptions per 3-goal games.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
727area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Visit in 2023
If you are on a trip to St Petersburg and Clearwater, you will soon realize that it has much more to offer than just stunning beaches and picturesque sunsets. The area is also becoming a hot spot for foodies, with new restaurants and fancy bars popping up. From beachside shacks...
Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕
This week is National Pizza Week, so we’re sharing our list of some of the best pizza spots in TBAY.
Here's what you need to know for St. Pete’s MLK Parade
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is ready to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade on Monday, Jan. 16. Serving as one the country's longest-running parades, the 37th annual St. Pete's MLK Dream Big Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and runs west along 1st Avenue South starting at 3rd Street, the city said on its website. The scheduled parade route will conclude on 16th Street South near 1st Avenue South.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
wild941.com
9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay
It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
995qyk.com
Eric Church Is Coming Back To Tampa
Eric Church is coming back to Tampa. Get your boots on and get ready for a fun night out!. He has been teasing “a black screen” on social media all week and now we know why!. Here Are The Details. Eric Church returns to Tampa, Saturday night, September...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
995qyk.com
We Welcome Home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam
We welcome home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam for First Responder Friday this week. Adam has been a firefighter for 14 years. He was in the Air Force prior to working for Hillsborough County. Adam was also a D.O.D. firefighter in Jacksonville. Adam and his family recently moved back home to Tampa Bay. Welcome home Hillsborough firefighter!
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
8 Tampa Bay developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Tampa and St. Pete's ever-changing landscape.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Your Favorite Wesley Chapel Restaurant!
Our local readers cast their votes, and despite a number of new options, Noble Crust Tops The List in Wesley Chapel…Again. Since opening in 2017, Noble Crust has established itself as one of Wesley Chapel’s premier restaurants, and based on the votes of our readers, the premier restaurant.
