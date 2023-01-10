ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Here's what to know for Tampa's MLK Jr. parade

TAMPA, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means the annual day parade is back!. The annual City of Tampa's MLK Parade will start at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and begin a Cascade Park, 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Your Favorite New Tampa Restaurant!

Taxes. Death. Stonewood being chosen by our readers as New Tampa’s Favorite Restaurant. Despite some changes in operating partners over the years, little else has changed at Stonewood. Since opening in 2002, it has consistently been voted the area’s favorite, even in the face of some tough new challengers like Via Italia and the Grill at Morris Bridge.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 1/11/23

Big concert announcement this morning! Eric Church is coming back to Tampa on September 30th. He will be at the Amp and we will have tickets all next week at 7:40. Launa Drama this morning involved a dishwasher and a disposal.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Riverwalk Battling For Best Riverwalk In America

The Tampa Riverwalk has been such a nice addition to our beautiful city. It’s even battling head-to-head for best riverwalk in America from USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The path was one of 20 nominated riverwalks across the country and is currently in second place. Which means, we need your help voting to make it to the top spot.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

How To Get A Free Ticket To The Florida Aquarium

Kane’s is hooking up Tampa fans this year! The Tampa Bay Lightning just announced on their Facebook that you can score a free ticket to The Florida Aquarium when the Bolts score 3 or more goals in a game. They don’t even need to win, as long as 3 shots make it in the back of the net! Claiming your ticket is super easy, but you have to act fast! The fine print states that they are giving away a maximum of 1,500 redemptions per 3-goal games.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's what you need to know for St. Pete’s MLK Parade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is ready to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade on Monday, Jan. 16. Serving as one the country's longest-running parades, the 37th annual St. Pete's MLK Dream Big Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and runs west along 1st Avenue South starting at 3rd Street, the city said on its website. The scheduled parade route will conclude on 16th Street South near 1st Avenue South.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa

I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay

It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Eric Church Is Coming Back To Tampa

Eric Church is coming back to Tampa. Get your boots on and get ready for a fun night out!. He has been teasing “a black screen” on social media all week and now we know why!. Here Are The Details. Eric Church returns to Tampa, Saturday night, September...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

We Welcome Home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam

We welcome home Hillsborough Firefighter Adam for First Responder Friday this week. Adam has been a firefighter for 14 years. He was in the Air Force prior to working for Hillsborough County. Adam was also a D.O.D. firefighter in Jacksonville. Adam and his family recently moved back home to Tampa Bay. Welcome home Hillsborough firefighter!
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Your Favorite Wesley Chapel Restaurant!

Our local readers cast their votes, and despite a number of new options, Noble Crust Tops The List in Wesley Chapel…Again. Since opening in 2017, Noble Crust has established itself as one of Wesley Chapel’s premier restaurants, and based on the votes of our readers, the premier restaurant.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

