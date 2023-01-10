ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

New Prague Times

Jane Ann Johnson Hines

Jane Ann Johnson Hines. Born February 10, 1938 to Norman and Charlene Johnson in Madison, South Dakota. Jane died of causes related to dementia on January 12, 2023 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minnesota in the arms of family. Jane was pre-deceased by her parents, brother Norman Johnson,...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
New Prague Times

Marian Rose (Flicek) Bailey, 93

Marian Rose (Flicek) Bailey, age 93, of Nerstrand, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at Nerstrand United Methodist Church on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Gary Liker, officiating. Interment will follow at Methodist Memorial Knoll, rural Nerstrand.
NERSTRAND, MN
New Prague Times

Marian Rud, 87

Marian Rud, age 87, of Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023 at the Presbyterian Home of Bloomington. She was born March 31st, 1935 to Wencel and Bessie Pexa and grew up on farms near St. Patrick, Mn. She was wed to Don Rud on August 3, 1957 and they were married for more than 63 years until his death in 2021. They moved to Bloomington in 1960 and raised their four boys there.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
New Prague Times

David Paul Kamis, 85

David Paul Kamis, 85, of Dundas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Prague, Minnesota, the son of Adolph and Josephine (Vochoska). He grew up in New Prague where he attended New Prague High School. After graduation, he attended Minnesota State University where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in art education.
DUNDAS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
B105

New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota

Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
RICE COUNTY, MN

