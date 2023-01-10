Marian Rud, age 87, of Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023 at the Presbyterian Home of Bloomington. She was born March 31st, 1935 to Wencel and Bessie Pexa and grew up on farms near St. Patrick, Mn. She was wed to Don Rud on August 3, 1957 and they were married for more than 63 years until his death in 2021. They moved to Bloomington in 1960 and raised their four boys there.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO