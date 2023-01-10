Read full article on original website
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
In 2018, a mom went missing after an argument with her boyfriend. A month later, he sold his house and disappeared, too.Fatim HemrajMankato, MN
Jane Ann Johnson Hines
Jane Ann Johnson Hines. Born February 10, 1938 to Norman and Charlene Johnson in Madison, South Dakota. Jane died of causes related to dementia on January 12, 2023 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minnesota in the arms of family. Jane was pre-deceased by her parents, brother Norman Johnson,...
Marian Rose (Flicek) Bailey, 93
Marian Rose (Flicek) Bailey, age 93, of Nerstrand, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at Nerstrand United Methodist Church on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Gary Liker, officiating. Interment will follow at Methodist Memorial Knoll, rural Nerstrand.
Marian Rud, 87
Marian Rud, age 87, of Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023 at the Presbyterian Home of Bloomington. She was born March 31st, 1935 to Wencel and Bessie Pexa and grew up on farms near St. Patrick, Mn. She was wed to Don Rud on August 3, 1957 and they were married for more than 63 years until his death in 2021. They moved to Bloomington in 1960 and raised their four boys there.
David Paul Kamis, 85
David Paul Kamis, 85, of Dundas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Prague, Minnesota, the son of Adolph and Josephine (Vochoska). He grew up in New Prague where he attended New Prague High School. After graduation, he attended Minnesota State University where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in art education.
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
EPPD SWAT Team assists U.S. Postal Inspectors with search warrant in Olympic Hills neighborhood
Residents on Welters Way were awakened shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday to see the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) SWAT team forming up in silence in front of a home on Welters Way in the Olympic Hills neighborhood. The SWAT team was silent and stealthy but clearly prepared for action. They were fully equipped with [...]
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Police: Elderly man assaulted, carjacked at gunpoint at Brooklyn Center gas station
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after a group of suspects reportedly committed an assault and armed carjacking at a local gas station Tuesday. Police say an elderly man was pumping gas in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. when two young men approached the pump and asked to use his cellphone.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
redlakenationnews.com
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who went on paid medical leave from his elected position last May and was censured by the county for creating a hostile work environment, has been reinstated as a sergeant in the Metro Transit Police Department. According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated...
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Minnesota beekeepers say new bee vaccine will help, but isn't the cure to all their problems
MINNEAPOLIS — Whenever there's a news story about bees, it gets a lot of buzz online, especially when it involves saving the bees. So, when a company announced a new bee vaccine to help, it got a lot of attention. The new vaccine was created by Dalan Animal Health,...
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
AG Ellison wants Hennepin Co. court to shut down non-profit that's part of the Feeding our Future scandal
Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked a Hennepin County court to shut down ThinkTechAct, a non-profit connected to the vast Feeding our Future scandal.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
redlakenationnews.com
Charges: Man on 9th-floor balcony pitched dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man has been charged with dropping dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Michael B. Judy, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree property damage...
