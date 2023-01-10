Read full article on original website
247Sports
USC coach Lincoln Riley placing greater expectations on 2023 newcomers, leaders
USC is set to have great success in its future under coach Lincoln Riley after achieved its first 11-win season since 2017, has at least one more year with star quarterback Caleb Williams and a mix of returning and incoming talent that should put it in championship contention next season.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 12 for 4-star 2024 safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell
The Trojans made the Top 12 school list cut for four-star IMG Academy (FL) Jordon Johnson-Rubell on Tuesday. USC was joined by the likes of Ole Miss, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida State, Wisconsin, Penn State, TCU, Arizona State and Alabama. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Johnson-Rubell is rated the No. 104...
247Sports
Peristyle Podcast - Discussing USC fan reaction to Lincoln Riley retaining defensive coordinator Alex Grinch
Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this edition of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino give their reaction to all of the mostly negative fan reaction to USC head coach Lincoln Riley's decision to retain embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. During a two hour sit down with Riley this week, he told local media that he wanted to keep continuity with the coaching staff and no changes would be made heading into the 2023 football season. Specifically with Grinch, he emphasized that his defenses had some really good performances this season but the consistency wasn't there, especially late in the season. Riley did not want to make a rash, emotional decision based on data from one year. He knows Grinch had great results at previous stops and when he arrived at Oklahoma he turned around a bad defense and Riley is confident that USC's defense will be much improved in 2023.
247Sports
Pac-12 power rankings: USC lands at No. 1 in way-too-early rankings
The 2022 college football season came to an end on Monday and we won't see teams take the field until late August, but as the saying goes, the show must go on. It's time to look ahead to the 2023 season and with that comes a way-too-early power ranking of teams that reside in the Pac-12.
247Sports
Four-Star '24 OL Brandon Baker planning several spring/summer visits
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior offensive lineman Brandon Baker plans to be busy this off-season but is in no hurry to make a decision. Baker is on the short list when talking about the top offensive tackles in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 56 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 20 in the Top247.
247Sports
Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits
Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
247Sports
The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program
Recruiting rain over L.A. The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
