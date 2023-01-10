ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Edy Zoo

In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm. According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida

With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL

Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
denisesanger.com

Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
FLORIDA STATE
wanderwithalex.com

15 Florida State Parks for Outdoor Recreation and Exploration

Florida State Parks are the ideal destinations for anyone looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With over 175 state parks and trails scattered throughout the Sunshine State, there are outdoor adventures waiting to be had!. From hiking, biking, and kayaking to swimming, snorkeling, and...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida

Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

California jewelry brand debuts in Florida with Tampa store

Gorjana, a jewelry brand based in Southern California, has expanded to Florida with today’s opening of a store in South Tampa’s Hyde Park shopping center. Located at 1526 W. Swann Ave., Gorjana’s Tampa location will, according to a news release, offer the largest selection of fine jewelry — including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and custom-engraved pieces — available at any Gorjana store nationwide. Prior to coming to Florida, the brand recently expanded to Massachusetts, Oregon and Texas.
TAMPA, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

University Of Florida Recommending Deleting TikTok

The University of Florida is recommending deleting the app TikTok. Lots of stories in the news about TikTok, and how it’s not a good idea to have on our phones, yet we all continue to use it. Well, that might be changing, especially if you are a UF student.
UNIVERSITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy