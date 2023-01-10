Read full article on original website
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm. According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.
a-z-animals.com
8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida
With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
News Channel Nebraska
11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL
Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
denisesanger.com
Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
wanderwithalex.com
15 Florida State Parks for Outdoor Recreation and Exploration
Florida State Parks are the ideal destinations for anyone looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With over 175 state parks and trails scattered throughout the Sunshine State, there are outdoor adventures waiting to be had!. From hiking, biking, and kayaking to swimming, snorkeling, and...
southfloridareporter.com
Natural Disasters That Can Occur in Florida
Located in the southeastern side of the US, Florida is a coastal state famous for its flat and diverse terrain, including massive, beautiful beaches, freshwater lakes, and swamps. It’s also home to the iconic Kennedy Space Center and Walt Disney World. Due to its warm climate and coastal location,...
businessobserverfl.com
California jewelry brand debuts in Florida with Tampa store
Gorjana, a jewelry brand based in Southern California, has expanded to Florida with today’s opening of a store in South Tampa’s Hyde Park shopping center. Located at 1526 W. Swann Ave., Gorjana’s Tampa location will, according to a news release, offer the largest selection of fine jewelry — including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and custom-engraved pieces — available at any Gorjana store nationwide. Prior to coming to Florida, the brand recently expanded to Massachusetts, Oregon and Texas.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
The Best Places to Live in Florida (Both Large and Small Cities) According to Real Estate Data and Travel Experts
It's well-known that Florida is a very popular destination, both for young people looking to relocate from someplace else, and for retirees looking to settle down in a place with nice weather and favorable tax conditions.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Great Escapes: Our guide to Sarasota, Florida
Planning a getaway? Check out Sarasota, Florida, a vibrant beach town with a rich history and world-class art and food.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
995qyk.com
University Of Florida Recommending Deleting TikTok
The University of Florida is recommending deleting the app TikTok. Lots of stories in the news about TikTok, and how it’s not a good idea to have on our phones, yet we all continue to use it. Well, that might be changing, especially if you are a UF student.
Florida Destinations That Actually Improve in the Winter, According to Southern Living
Tourism doesn't completely slow down for some travelers to Florida. That's because, even in winter, Florida's temperatures are mild. Depending on when and where you visit, you'll likely only be dealing with ranges of around 50-75 degrees - sometimes even higher depending on the time of year.
