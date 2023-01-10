Diana Jenkins will not return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a second season. The newcomer, 49, exclusively told PEOPLE about her departure on Monday. "As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Jenkins wrote in a statement. "I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO