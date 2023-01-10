ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators vs. LSU: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oHhs_0k9yJESs00

Everything you need to know as the Gators hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers on Tuesday.

The Florida Gators (8-7; 1-2 SEC) are slated to take on the LSU Tigers (12-3; 1-2 SEC) on the road on Tuesday night. The contest will consist of two year-one head coaches looking to garner positive buzz and momentum as the heat of the SEC schedule continues.

Florida is coming in following an essential win over former head coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs. The contest marked arguably the most complete game of the year for Florida — in terms of contributions on both ends of the court — and earned Todd Golden the first SEC victory of his career.

LSU, on the other hand, will look to bounce back following a rough loss on the road against Texas A&M (a team each squad has fallen to in the first three games of league play).

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Need last-minute tickets? Purchase them via S.I. Tickets here .

Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers

Where :Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La.

When : Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. EST

Watch : SEC Network

Radio : Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD / SiriusXM 382 / SXM App 972

Odds : Florida is a one-point favorite over the Tigers, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook . The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series history : The Gators are 50-66 all-time against LSU. In the last meeting between the two squads, LSU defeated the Gators 64-58 in Gainesville on Jan. 12, 2022.

Important stories

The rundown

When the Florida Gators land in Baton Rouge to take on Matt McMahon's LSU Tigers, two first-year head coaches will have a valuable opportunity to steal an impressive victory over an SEC foe.

In Todd Golden's case, the Gators are looking to get on the straight and narrow following a rocky start after six Quadrant I contests before the new year.

Coming off a much-needed victory over the Georgia Bulldogs at home on Saturday afternoon, with the culmination of flashes from both the offensive and defensive side of the ball being put together in a single performance, the Gators look to use it as a turning point toward a tournament berth.

That will start by continuing that two-way success on Tuesday against an LSU team outperforming expectations at this stage.

When McMahon inherited the Tigers program, it was left in shambles, in need of a drastic rebuild. With impending NCAA violations expected due to the malpractice on the recruiting trail by Will Wade, LSU saw a drastic, multi-year reconstruction staring it in the face.

However, despite the mass exodus of players and coach, the former Murray State head coach made quick work to patch together a talented roster to head into year one. He brought forward KJ Williams , guard Justice Hill and guard Trae Hannibal over with him from the Racers to anchor vital spots in the Tigers' lineup with an assortment of other transfer pieces to fill in the gaps.

The process has proved fruitful so far.

Kicking off SEC play with a monumental victory over No. 15 Arkansas followed by taking Kentucky — albeit not the same caliber of team it has been in the past — to the wire inside Rupp Arena, the Tigers come into the contest at 12-3 (1-2 SEC).

However, a wide-margined loss at Texas A&M shows vulnerability after showcasing a strong early-season form. Florida will attempt to take advantage of that to build on their last outing.

The LSU squad is largely similar to the one the Gators have courted to this point in the season, given the patchwork roster and guard-heavy approach they've each taken to suffice in year one while they recruit viable bigs.

It's the third consecutive opponent for Florida that appears to be evenly matched, but it will still be a challenging venture as they travel into the Bayou for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from S.I. Tickets here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season

Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier

Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

UF to spend $300,000 on new pool for incoming university president

The University of Florida is making sure its newly hired president, former Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, can dive into the job: It is spending $300,000 to build a new swimming pool behind the stately mansion where Sasse will live with his family, the school confirmed. Construction on the expensive...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
LAKE CITY, FL
KEDM

$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy