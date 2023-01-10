Florida Gators vs. LSU: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know as the Gators hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers on Tuesday.

The Florida Gators (8-7; 1-2 SEC) are slated to take on the LSU Tigers (12-3; 1-2 SEC) on the road on Tuesday night. The contest will consist of two year-one head coaches looking to garner positive buzz and momentum as the heat of the SEC schedule continues.

Florida is coming in following an essential win over former head coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs. The contest marked arguably the most complete game of the year for Florida — in terms of contributions on both ends of the court — and earned Todd Golden the first SEC victory of his career.

LSU, on the other hand, will look to bounce back following a rough loss on the road against Texas A&M (a team each squad has fallen to in the first three games of league play).

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers

Where :Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La.

When : Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. EST

Watch : SEC Network

Radio : Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD / SiriusXM 382 / SXM App 972

Odds : Florida is a one-point favorite over the Tigers, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook . The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series history : The Gators are 50-66 all-time against LSU. In the last meeting between the two squads, LSU defeated the Gators 64-58 in Gainesville on Jan. 12, 2022.

The rundown

When the Florida Gators land in Baton Rouge to take on Matt McMahon's LSU Tigers, two first-year head coaches will have a valuable opportunity to steal an impressive victory over an SEC foe.

In Todd Golden's case, the Gators are looking to get on the straight and narrow following a rocky start after six Quadrant I contests before the new year.

Coming off a much-needed victory over the Georgia Bulldogs at home on Saturday afternoon, with the culmination of flashes from both the offensive and defensive side of the ball being put together in a single performance, the Gators look to use it as a turning point toward a tournament berth.

That will start by continuing that two-way success on Tuesday against an LSU team outperforming expectations at this stage.

When McMahon inherited the Tigers program, it was left in shambles, in need of a drastic rebuild. With impending NCAA violations expected due to the malpractice on the recruiting trail by Will Wade, LSU saw a drastic, multi-year reconstruction staring it in the face.

However, despite the mass exodus of players and coach, the former Murray State head coach made quick work to patch together a talented roster to head into year one. He brought forward KJ Williams , guard Justice Hill and guard Trae Hannibal over with him from the Racers to anchor vital spots in the Tigers' lineup with an assortment of other transfer pieces to fill in the gaps.

The process has proved fruitful so far.

Kicking off SEC play with a monumental victory over No. 15 Arkansas followed by taking Kentucky — albeit not the same caliber of team it has been in the past — to the wire inside Rupp Arena, the Tigers come into the contest at 12-3 (1-2 SEC).

However, a wide-margined loss at Texas A&M shows vulnerability after showcasing a strong early-season form. Florida will attempt to take advantage of that to build on their last outing.

The LSU squad is largely similar to the one the Gators have courted to this point in the season, given the patchwork roster and guard-heavy approach they've each taken to suffice in year one while they recruit viable bigs.

It's the third consecutive opponent for Florida that appears to be evenly matched, but it will still be a challenging venture as they travel into the Bayou for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

