klin.com
Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot
A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
klkntv.com
Man cited after mooning delivery driver at Lincoln Burger King, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was cited Thursday after he exposed himself to a delivery driver at a fast food restaurant in north Lincoln, police say. Around 4:20 a.m., officers were sent to a Burger King near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway after a caller reported a disturbance.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after Casey’s convenience store robbed Thursday night
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store was robbed Thursday. According to Omaha Police, the Casey’s near 24th and Martha Street was robbed Thursday at 7:32 p.m. A store employee allegedly told police that an unknown man went into the store and...
klin.com
Lack Of Snow Assisting LTU Crews With Pothole Repairs
Lincoln streets should be less bumpy due to the lack of snow and ice this winter. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews have been able to turn their attention away from plowing streets to fixing potholes. LTU Maintenance Operations Manager Tim Byrne says they have made tremendous progress. “Thus far this...
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in collision near Gage County Courthouse
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were sent to a collision near the Gage County Courthouse, late Thursday afternoon. A northbound sport utility vehicle, according to police, failed to yield and drove into the intersection at Seventh and Lincoln, colliding with a westbound S-U-V. The accident caused significant front-end damage to the northbound vehicle, and damage to the driver’s side of the westbound S-U-V.
News Channel Nebraska
Small fire smolders when crews arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a small fire at a construction site in Columbus Thursday before noon. The Columbus Fire Department said they received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of 6th St. around 11:50 a.m. CFD Fire Chief Gray said the fire was a small...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
fox42kptm.com
OPD is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a November hit and run, according to a Facebook post from OPD. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, at 8:40 p.m. at 6508 John J Pershing Drive.
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
News Channel Nebraska
Parking spot disagreement leads to standoff in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A standoff occurred in Lincoln after a man reportedly pulled out a handgun on a woman during a disagreement about a parking spot. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to to the 900 block of Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported threats complaint.
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud. Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud. Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts...
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Harney St. lane restrictions at 37th
A longtime headache for Bellevue drivers is lifted. A longtime headache has finally been relieved for Bellevue drivers. Businesses struggle during 42nd St. bridge project. Businesses are struggling along South 42nd Street as bridge work at I-80 continues. How to file pothole damage claims with the city. Updated: Jan. 5,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man accused of breaking 2-year-old’s leg, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man is facing a felony child abuse charge after court documents allege he broke a child’s leg. On Dec. 30, the child’s mother became suspicious after noticing bruises on the toddler’s body. She also said her child was “acting unusually...
doniphanherald.com
Looters ransack Bellevue's iconic Nettie's after fire destroys restaurant
The dried bouquet of flowers preserved from Nettie Escamilla-Vela’s funeral service burned in the fire. As did the pictures of Nettie’s brothers and sisters hanging on the wall and photo albums of family, friends and customers – filled with pictures of wedding receptions, graduation ceremonies, confirmation celebrations, birthday parties and more. So much more.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple arrested after school threat deemed hoax in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection to school threats in the Omaha area. OPD said their assault unit arrested an 11-, 12-, 15-, and 18-year-old in connection to the recent threats. The 11- and 12-year-old were cited for disorderly conduct, the 15-year-old male...
WOWT
Three juveniles among four arrested after Omaha schools threat made online
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police released the identity of the 18-year-old arrested along with three juveniles after a threat made was made online about a number of Omaha schools. “The investigation revealed the posts to be a hoax,” Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night. Itzel Bravo, 18,...
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says a Cessna 150 small aircraft crashed Wednesday night near Auburn, about 60 miles south of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
