BEATRICE – Beatrice Police and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were sent to a collision near the Gage County Courthouse, late Thursday afternoon. A northbound sport utility vehicle, according to police, failed to yield and drove into the intersection at Seventh and Lincoln, colliding with a westbound S-U-V. The accident caused significant front-end damage to the northbound vehicle, and damage to the driver’s side of the westbound S-U-V.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO