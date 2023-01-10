ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot

A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lack Of Snow Assisting LTU Crews With Pothole Repairs

Lincoln streets should be less bumpy due to the lack of snow and ice this winter. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews have been able to turn their attention away from plowing streets to fixing potholes. LTU Maintenance Operations Manager Tim Byrne says they have made tremendous progress. “Thus far this...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries in collision near Gage County Courthouse

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were sent to a collision near the Gage County Courthouse, late Thursday afternoon. A northbound sport utility vehicle, according to police, failed to yield and drove into the intersection at Seventh and Lincoln, colliding with a westbound S-U-V. The accident caused significant front-end damage to the northbound vehicle, and damage to the driver’s side of the westbound S-U-V.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small fire smolders when crews arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a small fire at a construction site in Columbus Thursday before noon. The Columbus Fire Department said they received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of 6th St. around 11:50 a.m. CFD Fire Chief Gray said the fire was a small...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Parking spot disagreement leads to standoff in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A standoff occurred in Lincoln after a man reportedly pulled out a handgun on a woman during a disagreement about a parking spot. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to to the 900 block of Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported threats complaint.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud. Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud. Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Harney St. lane restrictions at 37th

A longtime headache for Bellevue drivers is lifted. A longtime headache has finally been relieved for Bellevue drivers. Businesses struggle during 42nd St. bridge project. Businesses are struggling along South 42nd Street as bridge work at I-80 continues. How to file pothole damage claims with the city. Updated: Jan. 5,...
BELLEVUE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Looters ransack Bellevue's iconic Nettie's after fire destroys restaurant

The dried bouquet of flowers preserved from Nettie Escamilla-Vela’s funeral service burned in the fire. As did the pictures of Nettie’s brothers and sisters hanging on the wall and photo albums of family, friends and customers – filled with pictures of wedding receptions, graduation ceremonies, confirmation celebrations, birthday parties and more. So much more.
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple arrested after school threat deemed hoax in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection to school threats in the Omaha area. OPD said their assault unit arrested an 11-, 12-, 15-, and 18-year-old in connection to the recent threats. The 11- and 12-year-old were cited for disorderly conduct, the 15-year-old male...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy