ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Steinforth, Otterdahl pace Husker men at Graduate Classic track meet

Till Steinforth was the top collegiate finisher in the men's pole vault and long jump for Nebraska in the Graduate Classic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Steinforth, a sophomore from Germany, leaped a personal-best 24 feet, 1½ inches in the long jump, more than a foot farther than the runner-up. In the pole vault, his height of 16-8¾ was second only to former Husker Tyler Loontjer, who cleared 17-¾ while competing unattached. Nebraska's Drake Burton and Garrison Hughes were next at 15-9.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

NU secondary coach Evan Cooper's introductory news conference

Nebraska hosting another SEC transfer this weekend. The Huskers are hosting former Georgia tight end Brett Seither this weekend, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder arrives on the heels of winning a national championship with the Bulldogs days ago in Los Angeles.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Hip injury sidelines Sam Griesel for Nebraska's basketball game at Purdue

Make that two starters out for Nebraska basketball’s game at No. 3 Purdue Friday night. Guard Sam Griesel will miss the contest in West Lafayette, Ind., with a hip injury, according to a school spokesperson. Griesel joins forward Juwan Gary — who hurt his left shoulder in Tuesday night’s loss to Illinois on the injured list for Friday’s game.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Missing two starters, shorthanded Nebraska basketball no match for No. 3 Purdue

Down two starters, the Nebraska basketball team needed more than a slingshot to win at No. 3 Purdue, and Friday’s game – a 73-55 NU loss – played to an expected tune. But there were a few moments when the Huskers quieted the roars of Mackey Arena, especially in the first half, when a plan to double-smother 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey paid off in the form of missed Boilermaker 3-pointers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Kearney Hub

Thursday's Hub Territory highlights

— Lincoln East outscored Kearney High 20-8 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 75-57 victory over the Bearcats. Four Spartans scored in double figures led by Carter Mick with 21 and Connor Hamilton with 20. Jack Dahlgren had 18 for Kearney, Ben Johnson had 15 and Colt Straka 10.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska offers Ismael Smith Flores, who played under assistant Bob Wager in high school

Nebraska has offered a new 2023 prospect who is both an Iowa football legacy and has direct ties to a new Husker assistant. Receiver/tight end Ismael Smith Flores of Arlington (Texas) Martin reported the offer on social media Wednesday following a conversation with NU tight ends coach Bob Wager. Wager had spent the previous 17 years coaching at Martin until late last month when Nebraska coach Matt Rhule hired him to his staff.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska announces Matt Rhule's final assistant hires

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule finalized his full assistant coaching staff on Wednesday. NU announced Rhule’s three final hires in Bob Wager (tight ends), Garret McGuire (receivers) and Rob Dvoracek (linebackers). All three had previously been reported by local and national sources. Wager joined NU from Arlington...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

As Michigan celebrates Outland Trophy, Nebraska pines for return to line toughness

In a crowded ballroom that included Matt Rhule and Tom Osborne as speakers, the can’t-miss Michigan man in a maroon suit was the only one to receive a standing ovation. Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi capped a festive Outland Trophy award dinner Wednesday evening — not to mention a storybook senior season — with a smile and a few quips in front of a receptive audience at Hilton Omaha Downtown.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

2022 UNK graduate Colton Hill dies at age 24 in plane crash

KEARNEY – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney student Colton Hill died Wednesday in a plane crash. The school issued the following information on the 2022 graduate:. Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. People are also reading…. Fans of the mammoth...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny

The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Over 1,000 cranes folded for York 9-year-old after spinal tumor surgery

LEXINGTON – Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a 9-year-old who went through surgery for a spinal tumor last year. Ethan and his parents, Todd and Heather Fago, reside in York, but Todd is a native of Lexington and has family in the community.
YORK, NE
Kearney Hub

Safety system outage ends; issue delayed flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield

All flights from Omaha's Eppley Airfield were delayed Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore National Airspace System operations. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. Pete Buttigieg, the...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy