Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to teamThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Kearney Hub
Steinforth, Otterdahl pace Husker men at Graduate Classic track meet
Till Steinforth was the top collegiate finisher in the men's pole vault and long jump for Nebraska in the Graduate Classic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Steinforth, a sophomore from Germany, leaped a personal-best 24 feet, 1½ inches in the long jump, more than a foot farther than the runner-up. In the pole vault, his height of 16-8¾ was second only to former Husker Tyler Loontjer, who cleared 17-¾ while competing unattached. Nebraska's Drake Burton and Garrison Hughes were next at 15-9.
Kearney Hub
NU secondary coach Evan Cooper's introductory news conference
Nebraska hosting another SEC transfer this weekend. The Huskers are hosting former Georgia tight end Brett Seither this weekend, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder arrives on the heels of winning a national championship with the Bulldogs days ago in Los Angeles.
Kearney Hub
Future Nebraska volleyball players are player of the year in Michigan, South Dakota
Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray from Michigan and Bergen Reilly from South Dakota were each chosen as the Gatorade player of the year for high school volleyball for their respective states. Both Murray and Reilly will join the Huskers later this month for second-semester classes and to practice with the...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
Kearney Hub
Hip injury sidelines Sam Griesel for Nebraska's basketball game at Purdue
Make that two starters out for Nebraska basketball’s game at No. 3 Purdue Friday night. Guard Sam Griesel will miss the contest in West Lafayette, Ind., with a hip injury, according to a school spokesperson. Griesel joins forward Juwan Gary — who hurt his left shoulder in Tuesday night’s loss to Illinois on the injured list for Friday’s game.
Kearney Hub
Missing two starters, shorthanded Nebraska basketball no match for No. 3 Purdue
Down two starters, the Nebraska basketball team needed more than a slingshot to win at No. 3 Purdue, and Friday’s game – a 73-55 NU loss – played to an expected tune. But there were a few moments when the Huskers quieted the roars of Mackey Arena, especially in the first half, when a plan to double-smother 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey paid off in the form of missed Boilermaker 3-pointers.
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Age-old question comes to mind for Justin St. Clair, Nebraska track team
Justin St. Clair remembers the interaction vividly. The summer was winding down, and he was with Gary Pepin in his office. Then, Pepin, Nebraska’s legendary track and field coach, said something that took him aback. “‘You know, I think it’s my time,’” St. Clair recalled Pepin saying....
Kearney Hub
Nebraska women find three-point touch in dominant win vs. Penn State, 80-51
Two basketball games are never the same, but this was really something. An 80-51 win for the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday against Penn State was fueled in part by a big turnaround from beyond the arc. In its last game, Nebraska shot just 2-for-25 on three-pointers in...
Kearney Hub
Thursday's Hub Territory highlights
— Lincoln East outscored Kearney High 20-8 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 75-57 victory over the Bearcats. Four Spartans scored in double figures led by Carter Mick with 21 and Connor Hamilton with 20. Jack Dahlgren had 18 for Kearney, Ben Johnson had 15 and Colt Straka 10.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska offers Ismael Smith Flores, who played under assistant Bob Wager in high school
Nebraska has offered a new 2023 prospect who is both an Iowa football legacy and has direct ties to a new Husker assistant. Receiver/tight end Ismael Smith Flores of Arlington (Texas) Martin reported the offer on social media Wednesday following a conversation with NU tight ends coach Bob Wager. Wager had spent the previous 17 years coaching at Martin until late last month when Nebraska coach Matt Rhule hired him to his staff.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska announces Matt Rhule's final assistant hires
LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Matt Rhule finalized his full assistant coaching staff on Wednesday. NU announced Rhule’s three final hires in Bob Wager (tight ends), Garret McGuire (receivers) and Rob Dvoracek (linebackers). All three had previously been reported by local and national sources. Wager joined NU from Arlington...
Kearney Hub
As Michigan celebrates Outland Trophy, Nebraska pines for return to line toughness
In a crowded ballroom that included Matt Rhule and Tom Osborne as speakers, the can’t-miss Michigan man in a maroon suit was the only one to receive a standing ovation. Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi capped a festive Outland Trophy award dinner Wednesday evening — not to mention a storybook senior season — with a smile and a few quips in front of a receptive audience at Hilton Omaha Downtown.
Kearney Hub
2022 UNK graduate Colton Hill dies at age 24 in plane crash
KEARNEY – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney student Colton Hill died Wednesday in a plane crash. The school issued the following information on the 2022 graduate:. Hill, 24, died Wednesday night in a plane crash near Auburn, Nebraska. One other person also died. The plane departed Lincoln for Auburn and was to return to Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s office. Authorities found the wreckage at 11 p.m. Wednesday about one mile south of the Auburn airport.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. People are also reading…. Fans of the mammoth...
Kearney Hub
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
Kearney Hub
Over 1,000 cranes folded for York 9-year-old after spinal tumor surgery
LEXINGTON – Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a 9-year-old who went through surgery for a spinal tumor last year. Ethan and his parents, Todd and Heather Fago, reside in York, but Todd is a native of Lexington and has family in the community.
Kearney Hub
Safety system outage ends; issue delayed flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield
All flights from Omaha's Eppley Airfield were delayed Wednesday morning as the FAA worked to restore National Airspace System operations. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. Central Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. Pete Buttigieg, the...
Comments / 0