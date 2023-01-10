When Yuta Watanabe was growing up a decade ago, he had to idolize stars half a world away, players like Kobe Bryant who didn’t look like him or sound like him. Now? He’s the so-called “Chosen One” in his native Japan, a basketball pied piper so popular in his homeland he’s not only made the Nets the country’s most followed team, but also is spurring the growth of the league itself. It’s a role — and responsibility — the 6-foot-9 backup forward takes seriously. “Yeah, obviously I haven’t talked to all the young guys, but I hope that’s been the case,” Watanabe told...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO