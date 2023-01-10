Weakley named MEC ‘Player of the Week’ after posting 10th double-double in first 14 collegiate games

Read full article on original website
Bulldogs allow Rams to overcome double-digit deficit and let district win slip away, 47-42
LURAY, Jan. 10 — It was one of those games…a tale of two halves. The first half belonged to the Bulldogs of Luray as they hit six three-pointers on their home court and took a 14-point lead into halftime. However, the visiting Rams of Strasburg flipped the script in the second half Tuesday night as they greatly improved their shooting and kept chipping away at the Bulldog lead.
Nature Notebook: The wild ride of 2022 is over
This time of year always sends me on a roller coaster of emotions when it comes to hunting. The 2022 deer season was another seemingly short, wild ride that I wouldn’t trade for anything. Back in the late Summer months, I was in the mode of “buying my theme...
Naomi Virginia Judd Inskeep
Naomi Virginia Judd Inskeep, 92 of Luray passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born on March 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Bergie and Pearl Cave Judd. Naomi was a graduate of the 1947 Class of Luray High School. Following graduation, she attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. After returning to Luray, she was employed as an Administrative Secretary for the Virginia Department of Highways for over 20 years.
New supermarket in Shenandoah
January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
Russell Dean Newland
Russell Dean Newland, 75, of Luray, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. He was born on Oct. 22, 1947, in Pendleton, Ore., and was a son of the late George William Newland and Nellie Chard Newland Bitzer. Russell was a production manager for Glaize Components of Winchester. On Nov....
Carl Woodrow ‘J.C.’ Prince Jr.
Carl Woodrow “J.C.” Prince Jr., 86, of Stanley, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born on July 4, 1936, in Page County and was a son of late late Carl Woodrow Prince Sr. and Iva Mae Good Prince. Carl was...
The Coffee Shop offers new haven for women through ministry and music
STANLEY, Jan. 11 — Regardless of how many cups of espresso or hot chocolate she sells, Lisa Meadows has a different vision of what success looks like with her newest venture that goes well beyond the bottom line. “I think it would be a sense of the community coming...
Council approves two more short-term rentals, vice mayor named and other news from Luray
LURAY, Jan. 9 — In what is becoming a growing trend in the tourist town of Luray, the Town Council held public hearings and approved two more short-term rentals (lodging homes) within corporate limits this week. The Luray Council unanimously approved a request for a special use permit submitted...
Bold burglary
January 13, 1887 — Last Monday night the iron safe of Mr. J.V. Jamison in his office in East Luray was blown open by burglars. The outer iron of the door of the safe was drilled through and through the hole the powder was poured in, which, it is supposed was then exploded by means of a fuse.
