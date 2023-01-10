The sale of six condos, with a combined price of $53 million, in ultra luxury building 8899 Beverly was made public last week. Townscape Partners, owner of the building at 8899 Beverly Boulevard in the West Hollywood area, declined to confirm how many residences have been sold at the 40-unit building, but word on the street said 12 residences, or around 40 percent of the building, have found buyers eight months after sales officially started.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO