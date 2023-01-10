Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Daylight and Decro to open modular apartments in Harvard Heights
Daylight Community Development and Decro have completed 47 apartments for homeless seniors in Harvard Heights. The West Hollywood-based Daylight and the Culver City-based nonprofit Decro built the modular complex at 1043 South Harvard Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The four-story building known as McDaniel House replaced two single-family homes. The...
therealdeal.com
Thrive Living to put Costco topped by 800 apartments in Baldwin Hills
Thrive Living aims to go large in Baldwin Hills. Thrive, a Los Angeles-based unit of Magnum Real Estate Group of New York, has announced plans to build a six-story building with a Costco store and 800 apartments at 5035 West Coliseum Street in Baldwin Village, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. A...
therealdeal.com
Six condo sales add up to $53M at 8899 Beverly
The sale of six condos, with a combined price of $53 million, in ultra luxury building 8899 Beverly was made public last week. Townscape Partners, owner of the building at 8899 Beverly Boulevard in the West Hollywood area, declined to confirm how many residences have been sold at the 40-unit building, but word on the street said 12 residences, or around 40 percent of the building, have found buyers eight months after sales officially started.
therealdeal.com
Top agent Chernov accused of squeezing partner out of deal
Dennis Chernov, a top San Fernando Valley broker, squeezed a fellow broker out of a development site deal and pocketed the proceeds, a lawsuit the broker filed alleges. Stefanie Pollack is asking for damages of $650,000 or higher from Chernov, alleging that she was cut out of the sale of two development sites in Studio City, according to an amended complaint Pollack filed Jan. 3 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
therealdeal.com
Dean Factor lists Malibu home for $40M
Dean Factor, a great-grandson of Hollywood cosmetics mogul Max Factor, has placed his home for sale with an asking price of $40 million. The main house and a detached guest house at at 23816 Malibu Road comprise six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The estate pencils out to $9,800 per-square foot, with space summing to 4,100 square feet of home. The listing includes 46 feet of beach frontage, according to media reports. The 0.3-acre grounds include mature trees, a barbecue island and bar and an outdoor shower.
therealdeal.com
LG Development exits unfinished Lincoln Park overhaul for $5M
LG Development’s exit from a Lincoln Park home renovation project came earlier — and at a lower price— than initially expected even as Chicago’s luxury housing market is staying strong amid rising interest rates straining buyers unable to pay all cash. Chicago-based LG Development, headed by...
therealdeal.com
Med-style mansion in OC’s Newport Beach sells for $31M
Orange County marked the New Year with the sale of a $30.6 million mansion in Newport Beach, or $14.4 million less than its original asking price. The 13,400-square-foot Mediterranean-style estate was initially listed for $45 million in July 2021. Hidden behind private gates on a three-quarter-acre lot, the three-story hilltop...
therealdeal.com
Kroenke’s Woodland Hills mall deal financed with $244M Deutsche Bank loan
Stan Kroenke’s purchase of The Village in Woodland Hills last month was funded by a $244 million acquisition loan from Deutsche Bank, The Real Deal has learned. The German bank provided the non-recourse, senior term loan to Missouri-based development firm Kroenke Group for the purchase, according to loan documents filed on Dec. 27 with L.A. County.
therealdeal.com
Long Beach declares state of emergency on homelessness
First came Los Angeles. Then Los Angeles County. And now Long Beach has declared a state of emergency on homelessness. The Long Beach City Council unanimously approved an emergency declaration on homelessness, joining L.A. and the county in their latest attempt to thwart the crisis, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
therealdeal.com
MGR Real Estate buys office building in Ontario for $39M
MGR Real Estate has bought a 147,700-square-foot office building in Ontario for $38.5 million. MGR, based in the city, bought the Ontario Airport Tower, a six-story building at 2855 East Guasti Road, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported. The seller was undisclosed. The Class A offices, built in 2008, were...
