Morning Briefing: Second storm arrives; flooding, mudslides close roads; avoid impacted areas

State water officials say they will fast-track groundwater recharge projects
LOS ANGELES — Facing scrutiny for billions of gallons of water draining to the ocean when they could instead be used to alleviate California’s "megadrought," the state’s Department of Water Resources Friday announced it is fast-tracking efforts to capture and store flood waters. “Projects that capture available...
LA County reports 1,500 new COVID infections, 25 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 25 additional virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, fell to 1,053 on Friday, down from 1,119 on Thursday. Of those patients, 137 were being treated in intensive care units, up slightly from 133 a day earlier.
Vigil set for English teacher who died after being tased by Los Angeles police
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A vigil is set for Saturday evening in memory of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who went into cardiac arrest and died Jan. 3 after Los Angeles police tased and shackled him following a traffic crash at Venice and Lincoln boulevards in Venice.
Authorities name suspect in killing of Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun has been identified as Jesse Navarro, a 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident. Navarro was shot by one or more deputies and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department.
What's next for Alex Villanueva?
LOS ANGELES — Back in 2018, Alex Villanueva did something that had not happened in more than a century. He ousted the incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell. History repeated itself in November when residents voted to replace Villanueva with former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna. It’s...
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
LA County drops bid for order directing Villanueva to cooperate in gang probe
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. In its court papers filed July 7, the county stated that although a new OIG ordinance...
Investigation underway into possible freeway shooting
CULVER CITY, Calif. (CNS) — A man who may have been shot while driving on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway near Culver City Friday was taken to a hospital, authorities said. According to Culver City police, the man drove to the Sony Pictures Studios in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard about 6 a.m. and sought help, telling authorities he was wounded on the freeway.
USC uses defense to upset No. 2 Stanford 55-46
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining win Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford. Okako Adika scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby and Kayla Williams added nine points each as...
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
Huntington Beach City Council members clash over state affordable housing mandates
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Newly elected Huntington Beach City Council members want to fight state housing mandates, but a new letter from the California Department of Housing and Community Development indicates the agency is willing to take the matter to court. Huntington Beach has been ordered to build 13,368...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Parole board recommends against clemency in 1994 slayings
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio parole board has recommended against clemency for a man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three people who has long maintained his innocence. Kevin Keith was convicted and sentenced to death in three 1994 murders. Former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith’s sentence to life...
Beshear appoints Charles Booker to administration
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Charles Booker to head the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. The office was first established during the administration of former Gov. Ernie Fletcher. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear announced six new appointments to his administration on...
