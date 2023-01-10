ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dylan Barket

Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California

A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Caltrans crews bracing for more potential flooding, mudslides

With sinkhole and mudslide damage still needing repair, Caltrans crews in Southern California are bracing for more heavy rain this weekend. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency Friday as the city recovers from recent damage and prepares for the new storms. The declaration is in line...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Thanks to a wet winter, California no longer in an ‘extreme drought’

After weeks of torrential downpours and stormy skies, neighborhoods across California are left with downed trees littering the roadways. Some communities are watching as rivers and creeks threaten to break their banks and flood homes. Others have evacuated, hoping that fire-scarred hillsides don’t come crashing down. But as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Back to back storms to drench Southern California this weekend

More significant rainfall is in the forecast for rain-soaked Southern California. Two storms will move through the region this weekend, bringing the threat of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. “The rain will be spread out over this time period, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy