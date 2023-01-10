Read full article on original website
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles Friday, as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding Zones
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective now for Saturday as the next storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves on through. For the details of this system, read on …
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern California
A viral video has shown the LA river raging for the first time in a long time. The Los Angeles River, also known simply as the LA River, is a major waterway that runs through the city of Los Angeles and several other municipalities in Southern California. The river is roughly 51 miles long and drains an area of over 834 square miles. Recently, Southern California has experienced unprecedented rains that have causing what you see in the video above.
KTLA.com
Caltrans crews bracing for more potential flooding, mudslides
With sinkhole and mudslide damage still needing repair, Caltrans crews in Southern California are bracing for more heavy rain this weekend. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency Friday as the city recovers from recent damage and prepares for the new storms. The declaration is in line...
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
onscene.tv
Massive Tide Swells Hit So-Cal During Storm
Massive tide swells can be seen from Redondo Beach. Dramatic video shows huge waves crashing over the wall near the Yacht Club.
iheart.com
'Hiking Queen' Dies After Falling 500 Feet Down Icy California Mountain
A woman known as the "hiking queen" died after falling over 500 feet down an icy mountain in California. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was hiking up Mount Baldy, which overlooks Los Angeles, when she slipped on the ice and lost her balance, tumbling down the mountain. A helicopter was dispatched and...
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
KTLA.com
Thanks to a wet winter, California no longer in an ‘extreme drought’
After weeks of torrential downpours and stormy skies, neighborhoods across California are left with downed trees littering the roadways. Some communities are watching as rivers and creeks threaten to break their banks and flood homes. Others have evacuated, hoping that fire-scarred hillsides don’t come crashing down. But as the...
Back to back storms to drench Southern California this weekend
More significant rainfall is in the forecast for rain-soaked Southern California. Two storms will move through the region this weekend, bringing the threat of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. “The rain will be spread out over this time period, […]
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
foxla.com
Winter storm triggers mudslide, flooding in Studio City, Hollywood Hills
FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban has the latest weather update as the Atmospheric River slams the Southern California region. Also, take a look at aerial video from Stu Mundel in SkyFOX showing flooding in the Hollywood Hills.
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Series of storms heading to Southern California
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
