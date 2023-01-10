ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton School District Receives California Distinguished Schools Recognition

State Superintendent of Public Education, Tony Thurmond, recently announced the 2023 California Distinguished Schools. Fullerton School District (FSD) is proud to announce that six of 17 elementary schools in FSD have received this prestigious recognition this year. Acacia, Hermosa Drive, Fisler, Beechwood, Laguna Road, and Sunset Lane Schools each received the 2023 California Distinguished School recognition.
George Key Ranch Historic Park Reopens for Free Tours Every Saturday

After being closed for seven years due to extensive damage from the 2014 La Habra Earthquake, George Key Ranch Historic Park, maintained by OC Parks and located at 625 W. Bastanchury Road in Placentia, quietly reopened in November 2021. During the years that it wasn’t open to the public, the 2.2 acre park underwent a series of repairs that were made to improve safety and accessibility to the historic home. Now open from 10 am to 2 pm every Saturday, the George Key home and museum offers an authentic look into North Orange County’s agricultural past, while its orchards, gardens, and barnyard area allow guests to get a closer look at dry farming and citrus farming equipment used in the late 1800s.
Partnership with County of Orange to Establish a Temporary Cold Weather Homeless Shelter at Independence Park Gymnasium

City Council Meeting REGULAR BUSINESS (Item 15 – 16) January 17, 2023. 15. PARTNERSHIP WITH COUNTY OF ORANGE TO ESTABLISH A TEMPORARY COLD WEATHER HOMELESS SHELTER AT INDEPENDENCE PARK GYMNASIUM. The County of Orange Executive Office seeks a partnership City of Fullerton to establish a temporary cold weather homeless...
PUBLIC HEARINGS January 17, 2023

PUBLIC HEARINGS (Item 14) Pursuant to California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge a City Council / Successor Agency decision in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Fullerton at, or prior to, the public hearing.
