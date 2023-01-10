ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

890kdxu.com

St George is going crazy for Pickleball

I’m getting close on talking my wife into trying Pickleball. Her friends convinced her it’s just for old people and she jokingly asked if I want to meet at Denny’s for dinner around 4:30 before we play and asks if the courts smell like Icy Hot. It's for ANYBODY. It's not shuffleboard.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival

This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Utah Man, All 5 Children, Wife and Mother-In-Law, Dead In Murder-Suicide. Why The Shooting?

Eight members of a family were found dead from gunshots in a home in Enoch, Utah where they resided. They include the suspected perpetrator, 42-year-old man, Michael Haight. The others were his wife Tausha Haight, 40, his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, and his five children who attended schools in the area, ranged in age from 17 to 4. The shooting happened two weeks after Tausha filed for divorce from her husband. The incident shocked people in Enoch which is located about midway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. According to the city manager Rob Dotson, the family were actively involved with church and the community that they were well-known. The unexpected tragic event is considered a big loss.
ENOCH, UT
KSLTV

One week later, Enoch finds healing through helping

ENOCH, Utah — One week after police say a man shot and killed his family and mother-in-law before taking his own life, an Enoch City official said the community is finding healing by helping one another. Rob Dotson said the Haight family was “a part of us, a part...
ENOCH, UT
ksub590.com

Four Rescued Near Yankee Meadow Reservoir

The Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a call out in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Snow Team was called out responding to 4 individuals stranded near Yankee Meadow Reservoir. The side by side the individuals had been using broke down. Seven Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue snowmobile team specialists along with an Iron County Sheriff's Deputy responded. That team used three snowmobiles and a side by side equipped with tracks. The four individuals were brought back from the location, but the personal side by side was not recovered. ICSSAR priority is to rescue people, but not broken down vehicles. The individuals will be responsible for the recovery of the stranded side by side. The rescue operation was concluded at 3:45am Sunday.
IRON COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
ENOCH, UT

