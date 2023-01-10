Read full article on original website
890kdxu.com
St. Georges Own Ms. Senior Universe Gives Us Some Goals We Can Actually Handle
She was admittedly a "chubby" housewife, who had no interest in physical fitness. Now, she is Ms. Senior Universe and she lives right here in St. George. And she's won 49 medals in the different iterations of the World Senior Games around the world. So when Marianne Hamilton has advice...
890kdxu.com
St George is going crazy for Pickleball
I’m getting close on talking my wife into trying Pickleball. Her friends convinced her it’s just for old people and she jokingly asked if I want to meet at Denny’s for dinner around 4:30 before we play and asks if the courts smell like Icy Hot. It's for ANYBODY. It's not shuffleboard.
ksl.com
A 'see you again' for eternity: Over 800 gather to say goodbye to slain Utah family
LA VERKIN, Washington County — Ribbons of pink spread across the morning sky, illuminating the red rock outcroppings surrounding the small town of La Verkin where Tausha Shaunell Earl Haight, 40, her mother, Gail Gubler Earl, 78, and Haight's five children were laid to rest Friday. Though the day...
890kdxu.com
Sad Day As Iconic BBQ Pit Stop Store Closing For Good This Weekend
Troy Poll said he's lost track at how many times someone has come into his store looking for a plate of BBQ. "I always tell them we don't sell BBQ, but we do sell the stuff so you can make great BBQ yourself," said Poll, who has owned the BBQ Pit Stop since its opening in April of 2020.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
890kdxu.com
Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival
This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
Utah Man, All 5 Children, Wife and Mother-In-Law, Dead In Murder-Suicide. Why The Shooting?
Eight members of a family were found dead from gunshots in a home in Enoch, Utah where they resided. They include the suspected perpetrator, 42-year-old man, Michael Haight. The others were his wife Tausha Haight, 40, his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, and his five children who attended schools in the area, ranged in age from 17 to 4. The shooting happened two weeks after Tausha filed for divorce from her husband. The incident shocked people in Enoch which is located about midway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. According to the city manager Rob Dotson, the family were actively involved with church and the community that they were well-known. The unexpected tragic event is considered a big loss.
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
Family, community gather to mourn loss of Haight family
The tragic site of several hearses were seen outside a La Verkin stake center as the community gathered to memorialize the Haight family during funeral services Friday.
Funeral services to be held for slain Enoch City family
With permission from the family representative, Enoch City officials confirmed that the funeral services for Tausha Haight, her five children and Gail Earl will be held this Friday, Jan. 13.
KSLTV
One week later, Enoch finds healing through helping
ENOCH, Utah — One week after police say a man shot and killed his family and mother-in-law before taking his own life, an Enoch City official said the community is finding healing by helping one another. Rob Dotson said the Haight family was “a part of us, a part...
ABC 4
Washington County business owner accused of arson and insurance fraud
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A rental business owner in Washington County was arrested by detectives, accused of setting fire to one of his company’s boats and filing an insurance claim to collect roughly $100,000. 49-year-old Joseph Brad Arave was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility, facing charges of...
Gephardt Daily
Business owner busted for intentional $100K boat-burning, sheriff’s office says
HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hurricane businessman for insurance arson after he allegedly burned a company boat and trailer. Key evidence in the case was using GPS tracking information for the rental truck allegedly used in the...
ksub590.com
Four Rescued Near Yankee Meadow Reservoir
The Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a call out in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Snow Team was called out responding to 4 individuals stranded near Yankee Meadow Reservoir. The side by side the individuals had been using broke down. Seven Iron County Sheriff's Search and Rescue snowmobile team specialists along with an Iron County Sheriff's Deputy responded. That team used three snowmobiles and a side by side equipped with tracks. The four individuals were brought back from the location, but the personal side by side was not recovered. ICSSAR priority is to rescue people, but not broken down vehicles. The individuals will be responsible for the recovery of the stranded side by side. The rescue operation was concluded at 3:45am Sunday.
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday.
