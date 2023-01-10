ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSLTV

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Snowboarder recounts being caught in avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A snowboarder is recounting the moments a slide swept him a few hundred feet down the side of a peak in Big Cottonwood Canyon, along with the intense video he captured of the ordeal. He hopes the backcountry community can learn from his experience as he shares a message of what he took away from the avalanche.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
kjzz.com

Draper semi crash prompts morning travel delays

DRAPER, Utah (KUYV) — A semi truck that slammed into the crash cushion on I-15 in Draper reportedly shut down all four lanes of the highway Friday morning. Representatives of Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the semi was heading northbound when it drifted off to the right and hit the crash cushion at milepost 289 at Bangerter Highway.
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

3 unsheltered people have died on Provo streets this winter. Could a shelter prevent deaths?

PROVO, Utah — Heather Hogue has difficulty sleeping at night, especially when temperatures begin to near 20 degrees. Hogue is a part of the Mountainland Continuum of Care, a coalition of organizations in Wasatch, Summit and Utah counties focused on addressing homelessness. As a continuum, the group works to coordinate their efforts and pool resources to better understand the gaps in homeless services.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Steer into a slide, what does that even mean?

SALT LAKE CITY — You’re driving in rain that turns into snow and the roads are icy. You brake to avoid the car in front of you. Brake too hard, and you could be spinning out of control. It happened to drivers in northern Utah this week. Rain...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

HOA suspects plenty of blame in Draper flooding, others say no

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The HOA president in Draper’s Bellevue neighborhood said the developer, a contractor, Draper City and Salt Lake County may all share some blame in flooded basements that “looked like swimming pools” amid heavy rain this week. “We’re not civil engineers with a...
DRAPER, UT
BYU Newsnet

Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers

Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
PROVO, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ESPN Western Colorado

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Woman dead following crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A woman is dead following a crash in Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday night. The woman was driving on U.S. Highway 6 in a Honda headed toward Spanish Fork when she somehow lost control of the vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said. The car went onto the eastbound side of the road and was hit by a Ford truck, which was pulling a trailer.
SPANISH FORK, UT

