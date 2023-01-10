ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Kalidou Koulibaly assures ‘everybody is behind the manager’ still at Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly has not lived up to expectations since joining the club in the summer — far from it — but he has provided one of the better moments of the season already, the goal against Spurs (before we got jobbed out of those three points), and for a hot second last night, it looked like his second goal for Chelsea might spark something as well.
BBC

Mateusz Klich: Ex-Leeds midfielder joins DC United in MLS

Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United. The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year. Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times. "Mateusz is...
Complex

Yes, Nike Is Making Another Version of the ‘Panda’ Dunk

Nike is remaking the Dunk again in 2023 via a new women’s model called the Dunk Low Twist, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. The shoe, which is part of Nike’s Fall 2023 line, will retail for $120 and arrive first in the white and black “Panda” style colorway that’s been massively popular on Dunks this decade.

