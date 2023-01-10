Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Juventus Are Interested In Manchester City Full-Back Sergio Gomez
Italian giants Juventus are reportedly said to be interested in Sergio Gomez in this January window even though he only joined Manchester City in the summer.
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly assures ‘everybody is behind the manager’ still at Chelsea
Kalidou Koulibaly has not lived up to expectations since joining the club in the summer — far from it — but he has provided one of the better moments of the season already, the goal against Spurs (before we got jobbed out of those three points), and for a hot second last night, it looked like his second goal for Chelsea might spark something as well.
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Ex-Leeds midfielder joins DC United in MLS
Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United. The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year. Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times. "Mateusz is...
Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club
Manchester United want young winger Facundo Pellistri to stay at the club rather than leave on loan.
Complex
Yes, Nike Is Making Another Version of the ‘Panda’ Dunk
Nike is remaking the Dunk again in 2023 via a new women’s model called the Dunk Low Twist, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. The shoe, which is part of Nike’s Fall 2023 line, will retail for $120 and arrive first in the white and black “Panda” style colorway that’s been massively popular on Dunks this decade.
Comments / 0