Out and About: PAL to host art auction Feb. 4

TODAY

Museum Tot Time

Museum of the Albemarle will hold a Tot Time program on how farmers used the Procter Smokehouse to preserve meat during wintertime at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. Children will participate in a hands-on activity.

SUNDAY

Gospel concert

Burgess Baptist Church will host the OBX Bluegrass Gospel group at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. The service is free and open to the public, but an offering will be taken for the group. Refreshments will follow the service.

MONDAY

MLK motorcade, service

The Perquimans County NAACP will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with both a motorcade and a service of remembrance. Vehicles will begin lining up for the motorcade at Perquimans County High School starting at 10:30 a.m. and leave at 11 a.m. A service featuring speakers will be held at Winfall Landing Park.

PAL art auction

The Perquimans Arts League will host an art auction of the works of Katherine Lewis in the exhibit, “Unending Pursuit of Spirit,” Feb. 4, at 4 p.m.