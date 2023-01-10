Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Daily Advocate
Lady Patriots rush past Lady Jets for road win
ARCANUM — The Tri-Village High School girls basketball team jumped out to a big lead and kept rolling. The Lady Patriots defeated the Franklin Monroe High School girls basketball team, 67-19, on the road on Jan. 12. Tri-Village head coach Brad Gray said his team came out stumbling during...
Daily Advocate
Bradford escapes Arcanum with a 50-47 win
ARCANUM — The Bradford High School boys basketball team held on to their lead in the fourth quarter and defeated Arcanum High School, 50-47, on Jan. 10 at Arcanum. Bradford head coach Jay Hall said Arcanum was able to take advantage of the team’s missed free throws late in the game. But, he’s still proud of his team for closing this game out.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia dance team punched their ticket to state
WESTERVILLE — The Ansonia High School dance team is heading to state. Ansonia competed in the large pom and hip hop divisions in the 2023 OASSA Central Regionals Qualifier at Westerville South High School on Jan. 8. The hip hop team moved on to the state championship. They will...
Two Dayton area players nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games
DAYTON — Two area basketball players have been nominated to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Games for 2023. 722 of the nation’s best high school basketball players have been selected for the position, according to McDonald’s officials. >>Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having...
Daily Advocate
Greenville native inducted into OATCCC Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE — One of Greenville’s own is being inducted into the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame this year. Tim Atkinson is a member of the 2023 OATCCC Hall of Fame for his 33 year career at Tiffin Columbian High School, Heidelberg University, Liberty Center High School and most recently at Patrick Henry High School.
Daily Standard
Hunter to run at Wittenberg
ROCKFORD - When looking to pursue her career aspirations in criminal justice, Morgan Hunter found a home at Wittenberg University. And the Parkway senior will get a chance to continue her track and field career as well at the NCAA Division III school in Springfield. The pick of Wittenberg was...
Fans, parents storm court during fight at Hamilton middle school basketball game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A large fight broke out during a middle school basketball game on Monday, according to the Hamilton Local School District. The fight happened at the boys' basketball game between Hamilton and Circleville. In a letter that was sent to parents, it said tempers flared on the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East superintendent announces retirement
CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
Daily Advocate
Mississinawa Valley High School dance team heading to state
VAN WERT — The MVHS dance team traveled to Van Wert on Saturday Jan. 7 where they competed in the Northwest Dance Regional OASSA hosted at Van Wert High School. There were eight different teams in the hip hop category and the MVHS dance team was one of the teams that qualified for the state championship. The state championship will be held on Jan. 28 at Westerville North High School in Westerville. During this competition, MV will be competing against teams from across the state. The team is small but very mighty.
New UD football coach Trevor Andrews announces coaching staff for upcoming season
DAYTON — New University of Dayton football coach Trevor Andrews announced his coaching staff for the upcoming season Thursday. UD has added five new new coaches to the program: John Bowes, Greg Whalen, Ted Hefter, Paul Amakhie and Nate Atkins. Bowes will serve as the new defensive coordinator while...
Daily Advocate
Chapter hosts breakfast and toy show
VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. until noon, the Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni will host an Omelet Breakfast to recognize the local agriculturalist and promote the agriculture industry. There will be free omelet breakfast for all in attendance. This breakfast is free but will require an RSVP to ensure proper breakfast. RSVP by Feb. 17.
Daily Advocate
Edison State nursing students pinned
PIQUA — Edison State Community College honored 31 recent nursing graduates on Dec. 15, 2022, with a pinning ceremony held in a gymnasium filled with family and friends. Today’s nurses continue to face unprecedented challenges, making the ceremony even more special for the students who have chosen to enter the career field.
dayton.com
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn
A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
dayton.com
Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering
The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
Daily Advocate
Swanagan wins door prize
UNION CITY, Ind. — Long time Blood Donor Nedra Swanagan was the winner of the drawing at the Jan. 2 Lions Blood Draw at the Union City Community Center. This door prize was a handcrafted cutting board made by Doug LeMaster of “Doug’s Workshop” of Union City, Ind.
Fox 19
Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
wktn.com
Logan County Crash Injuries Two People Wednesday Morning
Two people were injured in a crash that occurred on US 33 at State Route 274 in Logan County Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 55 year old Michael Pfeiffer, of Russells Point, was driving east on 33 and slowed for traffic.
Record-Herald
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
Comments / 0