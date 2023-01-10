ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcanum, OH

Daily Advocate

Lady Patriots rush past Lady Jets for road win

ARCANUM — The Tri-Village High School girls basketball team jumped out to a big lead and kept rolling. The Lady Patriots defeated the Franklin Monroe High School girls basketball team, 67-19, on the road on Jan. 12. Tri-Village head coach Brad Gray said his team came out stumbling during...
PITSBURG, OH
Daily Advocate

Bradford escapes Arcanum with a 50-47 win

ARCANUM — The Bradford High School boys basketball team held on to their lead in the fourth quarter and defeated Arcanum High School, 50-47, on Jan. 10 at Arcanum. Bradford head coach Jay Hall said Arcanum was able to take advantage of the team’s missed free throws late in the game. But, he’s still proud of his team for closing this game out.
ARCANUM, OH
Daily Advocate

Ansonia dance team punched their ticket to state

WESTERVILLE — The Ansonia High School dance team is heading to state. Ansonia competed in the large pom and hip hop divisions in the 2023 OASSA Central Regionals Qualifier at Westerville South High School on Jan. 8. The hip hop team moved on to the state championship. They will...
ANSONIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville native inducted into OATCCC Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE — One of Greenville’s own is being inducted into the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame this year. Tim Atkinson is a member of the 2023 OATCCC Hall of Fame for his 33 year career at Tiffin Columbian High School, Heidelberg University, Liberty Center High School and most recently at Patrick Henry High School.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Standard

Hunter to run at Wittenberg

ROCKFORD - When looking to pursue her career aspirations in criminal justice, Morgan Hunter found a home at Wittenberg University. And the Parkway senior will get a chance to continue her track and field career as well at the NCAA Division III school in Springfield. The pick of Wittenberg was...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East superintendent announces retirement

CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
CASSTOWN, OH
Daily Advocate

Mississinawa Valley High School dance team heading to state

VAN WERT — The MVHS dance team traveled to Van Wert on Saturday Jan. 7 where they competed in the Northwest Dance Regional OASSA hosted at Van Wert High School. There were eight different teams in the hip hop category and the MVHS dance team was one of the teams that qualified for the state championship. The state championship will be held on Jan. 28 at Westerville North High School in Westerville. During this competition, MV will be competing against teams from across the state. The team is small but very mighty.
VAN WERT, OH
Daily Advocate

Chapter hosts breakfast and toy show

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. until noon, the Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni will host an Omelet Breakfast to recognize the local agriculturalist and promote the agriculture industry. There will be free omelet breakfast for all in attendance. This breakfast is free but will require an RSVP to ensure proper breakfast. RSVP by Feb. 17.
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Edison State nursing students pinned

PIQUA — Edison State Community College honored 31 recent nursing graduates on Dec. 15, 2022, with a pinning ceremony held in a gymnasium filled with family and friends. Today’s nurses continue to face unprecedented challenges, making the ceremony even more special for the students who have chosen to enter the career field.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton.com

Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering

The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Swanagan wins door prize

UNION CITY, Ind. — Long time Blood Donor Nedra Swanagan was the winner of the drawing at the Jan. 2 Lions Blood Draw at the Union City Community Center. This door prize was a handcrafted cutting board made by Doug LeMaster of “Doug’s Workshop” of Union City, Ind.
UNION CITY, IN
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Logan County Crash Injuries Two People Wednesday Morning

Two people were injured in a crash that occurred on US 33 at State Route 274 in Logan County Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 55 year old Michael Pfeiffer, of Russells Point, was driving east on 33 and slowed for traffic.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes

CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

