Michigan State

Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend

Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan

Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan

I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
MICHIGAN STATE
Get Your Health On! Try These Healthy Dining Options

On December 28th I turned 49 years old. A brick of reality smacked me in the face. I've probably lived more than half of my life. That's humbling. I was an athlete in high school and stayed in pretty good shape until my mid 20's. Life changed, I cared less about my body and more about the good time. Looking back I wish I had made better decisions. Shoud've, would've, could've. While I accept that I can't change my decsions about my health in the past, I still have time to do some good for my temple.
LANSING, MI
Little Old Michigan Churches, 1870-1960

Sometimes traveling thru Michigan is like driving thru Vermont or Connecticut. How? Because of the cool little churches that still exist in small towns, out in the countryside, or up north. Call them little churches or chapels – either way, these places of worship and prayer have a charm all their own…completely apart from the bigger, massive cathedrals mostly seen in the big cities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
MICHIGAN STATE
Look Inside This Sunken Ship In Lake Superior

There is nothing like a shipwreck that you would find here in the great lakes. They all are so well preserved thanks to the fresh water and the cool temperatures. I stumbled upon this unnamed shipwreck in Lake Superior, which is still in amazing condition. You can see the bunk bed so well preserved, as well as the port holes that are preserved beautifully.
MICHIGAN STATE
Everyone Knows Your Name: Friendliest Bars in Lansing

Before I start this, let's be clear, I am a non drinker now in my life. I'm 5+ years sober. When it comes to friendly bars, I will share some of my favorite, friendly bars with you. I am also at a point in my recovery that if I want to get a burger at Dag's, I can without the temptation to drink. That said, if you are in recovery, you know yourself best. Do the right thing for YOU.
LANSING, MI
Tulip Time Announces Two New Events in 2023 That You Won't Want To Miss

2023 has finally arrived, which means many of us are eager to wish time ahead to warmer months and our favorite yearly traditions. One that holds strong in the hearts of many West Michiganders is the Tulip Time Festival in Holland, Michigan. And while we have a few months before the festival, the events are starting to line up and we're getting a schedule of what it will look like May 6th - 14th.
HOLLAND, MI
Lansing, MI
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

