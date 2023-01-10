Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Dollar General Opened a New Store in Gaylord, MichiganBryan DijkhuizenGaylord, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Cadillac Police Searching for Thieves Who Broke Into Wexford Jewelers
Cadillac police are investigating a break-in at Wexford Jewelers. Officers say they responded to the alarm around 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. They found a broken window on the north side of the building. Glass display cases inside the building were damaged and an undisclosed amount of jewelry was taken.
Michigan woman urges blood donations after nearly 'bleeding to death' on bathroom floor
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — In December 2010, Cindy Weber was almost ready to go back to work after recovering from a surgery she had undergone a month prior. "I had a hysterectomy, and everything was textbook when I had it, but I was not going in the right direction," she said.
New Details: Lake City Man Sentenced for Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes
UPDATE 01/12/23 1:46 p.m. Detectives started investigating on May 20, 2022 after a report of inappropriate messages and a possible relationship between 43-year-old Nelson and a 13-year-old. Nelson was arraigned in July for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, and was released...
How to Ease the Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team says we’ve only had six days of some sunshine over the last 30 days. These gloomy winter days can lead to what’s known as seasonal affective disorder. SAD is a mood disorder characterized by depression. A lack of sunshine causes it, so the...
