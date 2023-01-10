ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Honors

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZG7ZE_0k9yE0eg00

Jordan Bowers, Ava Siegfeldt and Faith Torrez took home this week's conference gymnasts of the week awards.

By OU Athletics

A trio of Oklahoma underclassmen swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors for opening weekend, the league announced Tuesday.

Jordan Bowers was named Gymnast of the Week, Ava Siegfeldt was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week.

Freshmen Siegfeldt and Torrez earned their first career conference honors, while Bowers notched her eighth weekly league honor and her third Big 12 Gymnast of the Week accolade.

All three were instrumental in helping lead OU to the highest score in the nation on opening weekend and second-best season-opening score in program history with a 197.925 at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas over No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Auburn and then-No. 10 UCLA, which is now ranked No. 6.

Bowers set two career highs last Saturday to help OU pick up a trio of top-10 team victories with a 197.925 at the Super 16. On beam, her career-best 9.925 tied for second in Las Vegas and 10th nationally with Siegfeldt. She surpassed her career-high mark in the all-around with a 39.650, good for second at the Super 16 and nationally. Bowers’ stuck Yurchenko 1.5 on vault (9.975) won her the event title and secured the No. 1 vault score in the nation during opening weekend. She also posted a 9.850 on bars and 9.900 on floor in Las Vegas.

Siegfeldt and Torrez both had strong introductions to collegiate gymnastics, earning top-10 finishes nationally on at least one event after the first week. Siegfeldt was stunning and confident on beam (9.925), which tied for second with Bowers at last Saturday’s meet and ranked 10th nationally.

With difficult and powerful tumbling, Torrez earned her first career individual title and tied for the nation’s best floor score with a 9.950. She is the first OU freshman since Olivia Trautman in 2019 to post the best score nationally in a season-opening meet. Torrez registered a 9.900 on beam last Saturday, ending with a rare and difficult double-back dismount. She also earned a 9.875 on bars.

Oklahoma returns to action Monday, Jan. 16 with a road showdown at No. 10 LSU. The meet is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Sooners open their home slate Jan. 22 at 6:45 p.m. against No. 6 Utah inside Lloyd Noble Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSooners

Five Oklahoma Sooners Land NFL All-Pro

Five Oklahoma Sooners landed the ultimate individual prize on Friday. Offensive tackles Trent Williams and Lane Johnson were named first-team All-Pro, and quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and center Creed Humphrey earned second-team All-Pro honors. The awards were announced by the ...
NORMAN, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 169

On Dillon Gabriel's return, Marvin Mims' declaration for the NFL, Emmett Jones' hiring, the latest transfer portal movement, basketball recent action and more.
NORMAN, OK
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
CYRIL, OK
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working with local law enforcement officials to find missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Cyril police and other law enforcement officials said a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield's five-year-old sister near her home at 225 W. Nebraska on Jan. 10. Shortly after, Athena was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.A command post was set up at Family Life Church in Cyril. Anyone wanting to volunteer should check in at the command post and receive instructions from the OSBI. Additionally, anyone with a home or business in Cyril that has a video doorbell camera is encouraged to come the the church and notify law enforcement. Community members are also encouraged to search their own property for Athena. Law enforcement officials don't want people to search anything other than their property though. Caddo County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and numerous law enforcement agencies are working to find the child.If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Cyril Police Department at (580) 464-2216.If you have any information about Athena's whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.The investigation is ongoing. 
CYRIL, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy