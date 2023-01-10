Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade
After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels News: Brett Phillips' Role Revealed, What it Means for Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak
He'll give the Angels some defensive depth in the outfield.
Padres reportedly eyeing familiar former MVP candidate
The San Diego Padres may be continuing their mad science experiment. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the Padres are among the teams interested in free agent slugger Nelson Cruz. Heyman notes that Padres GM AJ Preller, who was previously an executive for the Texas Rangers, spent time in Texas with... The post Padres reportedly eyeing familiar former MVP candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Corner Outfielder Being Considered
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in search of a center fielder since non-tendering Cody Bellinger, who went on to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. The club passed on the likes of Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo, missed out on Kevin Kiermaier, and thus far have only added Steven Duggar and Jason Heyward on Minor League contracts.
The best baseball players born on Jan. 11
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 11. Real name “Maximillian George Carnarius,” he used the fake name “Max Carey” to preserve his amateur eligibility as a track-and-field star. (He didn’t even know what baseball was until he was in high school.) He immediately took to his new game, using those track skills to steal 738 career bases, still ninth all-time. He managed the Dodgers from 1932-33, and 11 years later he managed the Milwaukee Chicks in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League before becoming the league’s president.
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in
In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
Jesse Winker May be Poised for Bounce-Back in First Season with Brewers
After playing his first five Major League seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, outfielder Jesse Winker experienced his worst statistical season in 2022, as a member of the Seattle Mariners. Winker could be a prime candidate for a bounce-back season in 2023, in his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers, Jack Vita writes.
Kluber eager to join 'very talented' Red Sox rotation
BOSTON -- Corey Kluber’s wife, Amanda, is from the Boston area and the couple has maintained a home in a suburb about 10 miles north of Fenway Park for a few years. For that reason alone, the Red Sox were always a landing spot the veteran right-hander explored. After a couple of offseasons when flirtations with Boston didn’t lead to a deal, it finally worked out this time -- and just a few days after Christmas.
Correa passes physical; Twins set to hold presser at 12:30 ET (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- Not once, but twice this offseason, it looked like the Twins were out of the Carlos Correa sweepstakes for good. But somehow, the craziest free-agency saga in recent memory has come full circle, all the way back to Minnesota. For the second offseason in a row, the Twins...
This new Angel was destined to play in Anaheim
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian has reiterated many times this offseason that he only wants to bring in players who really want to be with the ballclub. That’s certainly the case with new addition Brandon Drury, who grew up an Angels fan and also has a strong relationship with manager Phil Nevin, dating back to when Drury was in the Minor Leagues.
Correa's agreement with Mets falls through
Carlos Correa's months-long free agency saga took another stunning turn on Tuesday -- this time, away from Flushing. Nearly three weeks after Correa and the Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million industry-shocking deal to bring the two-time All-Star to Queens a few days before Christmas, Correa signed a significantly smaller deal with the Twins to return to Minnesota instead. The contract is a six-year deal with four option years. The deal is worth $200 million guaranteed with the options pushing the total value to $270 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
'He's our star': Devers committed to future of Red Sox
BOSTON -- Moments before Wednesday’s press conference introducing Rafael Devers’ contract extension began, a stream of Red Sox employees flooded into the State Street Pavilion at Fenway Park. On the TV screens throughout the room was a list of dozens of names -- people in the Red Sox...
How Take 3 of Correa saga can send shockwaves across baseball
All right, so now this time we’re sure we really mean it: Carlos Correa is joining a contender on a long-term deal. In the wake of the news that the Twins and Correa have finalized a six-year, $200 million contract the whirlwind saga of Correa’s offseason is finally over. Of course, this is really the Twins bringing back Correa, we guess, even though he has been through so many teams at this point that you almost forget he actually played for Minnesota in 2022.
Bucs pick up MiLB OF Young from Jays
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson to the Blue Jays in exchange for Minor League outfielder Chavez Young, the team announced Tuesday. Thompson, 29, was designated for assignment on Thursday to make room for left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, who signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Pirates.
These new Tigers are ready to make waves
Jason Beck is on vacation this week, so Royals reporter Anne Rogers took the helm for the latest Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few hours after news broke that Matt Vierling and Nick Maton were...
Before Correa, 12 blockbuster deals that almost happened
In one of the wildest free-agent sagas we've ever seen, star shortstop Carlos Correa nearly signed megadeals north of $300 million with the Giants and the Mets before ultimately inking a six-year deal with the Twins. The Correa contract marathon got us thinking: What other blockbuster deals, whether via free...
Correa's long, winding free agency leads back to Twins
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey remembers calling Carlos Correa to say goodbye. News had just broken that the star shortstop, who spent the 2022 season with Minnesota, had agreed to a megadeal to play elsewhere, so Falvey wanted to wish him well. “It was an emotional conversation,” Falvey...
Nats complete their acquisitions for position players with signing of Corey Dickerson
Can you smell that Spring air? Okay, maybe not yet, but we feel a lot closer today to a Spring Training roster. As we have written for over the month, the Washington Nationals saw an opportunity in a deep left field market to snag a free agent. Mostly the Nats were tied to David Peralta, and overnight, The Nats Report broke the news that the Nats are finalizing a one-year deal with veteran Corey Dickerson. In that left field grouping of free agents, Dickerson was the youngest at 33 years old. He won’t turn 34 until the end of May.
