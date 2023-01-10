Read full article on original website
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers plans to spend part of its time in Austin this year highlighting the state’s increasingly fragile water infrastructure. Texas Water...
More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s been more than three days since Texas prisoners across the state began a hunger strike to protest indefinite solitary confinement, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed at least 72 people are still starving themselves.
State agency that oversees Texas power grid needs more money to do its job, Sunset Commission finds
The Public Utility Commission needs more state funding to ensure that Texas’ electric grid doesn’t fail again as it did during the devastating 2021 winter storm, the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission said Wednesday. The commission, which regularly reviews state agencies and recommends potential improvements or abolishment to the...
Amazing artwork🖼️- see it here: Book, traveling art exhibit honor 100 years of Texas State Parks
HOUSTON – An art exhibit and book will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Texas state park system. Conservationist Andrew Sansom and author Linda J. Reaves, in collaboration with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, produced “The Art of Texas State Parks, a Centennial Celebration, 1923-2023.”. In a...
Questions about validity of shaken baby syndrome not enough to give Texas death row inmate new trial, court rules
After years of courtroom scrutiny over the now-questionable science of “shaken baby syndrome,” the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decided Wednesday that doubt surrounding the cause of his daughter’s death was not enough to overturn Robert Roberson’s death sentence. Roberson, 56, was convicted of killing his...
