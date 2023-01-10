Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Council Hears Marshal’s Office Update
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council heard updates from the Silver Lake Marshal’s Office, fire department and street department at its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11. Town Marshal Jason McGlennen reported they had received new computers for their vehicles and that the county is actively installing software on them.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 2:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, South SR 13, north of South CR 675E, Pierceton. Driver: Aaron W. Hoover, 17, South CR 550E, Pierceton. Hoover’s vehicle wrecked onto its side. Damage up to $25,000. 8:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan....
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
inkfreenews.com
Etna Green Council Discusses Possibility Of Increasing Sewer Rates
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Council tabled further discussion on a possible rate increase for residents’ sewer bills during a Jan. 10 meeting. Amber Nielsen with Baker Tilly analyzed the town’s sewer rates and revenues for 2022 and presented that data to council. Etna Green’s revenue from its wastewater utility has substantially decreased since Winona Powder Coating installed their own sewer treatment system.
inkfreenews.com
Traffic Commission Told Center Street Bus Stop-Arm Violations Have Decreased
WARSAW — Stop-arm violations at the Papa John’s school bus stop on East Center Street in Warsaw have improved because of education and signage, the Warsaw Traffic Commission heard at its meeting Wednesday. Warsaw Community Schools Director of Transportation Mark Fick gave the Commission an update on the...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Lou Phipps — UPDATED
Mary Lou Phipps, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1931, in Kimmell, the daughter of (the late) Herbert and Ruby Ann (Lockhart) Byer. Mary Lou graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of ’49 and went on to earn her degree at Fort Wayne Bible College. On April 14, 1954, she married Lester A. Phipps in Ormas; he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2017, after 63 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Future Of EMS Services Topic Of Jan. 17 Meeting
ROCHESTER — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will hold a public EMS meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to kick off planning for the future of emergency medical services in the county. The meeting will take place in the new Fulton County Justice and Detention Building, 2006...
inkfreenews.com
Eve Bevelhimer — PENDING
Eve Bevelhimer, 93, died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
NWTTCC Hosts First Meeting Of The Year
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce held its first meeting of the year Monday, Jan. 9. The chamber welcomed new directors Linda Land of Lake-Land Cottages and Ryan Coverstone of Socks Marina. They are replacing Tammy Waliczek, Fisherman Cove; and Karilyn Metcalf, Dixie Sternwheeler. Starting the...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 8600 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster. Freedom Rebar and Concrete Supply was the victim of fraud. Value of $2,398.34. 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1300 block of West Beech Street, Warsaw....
inkfreenews.com
ProPEL US 30 East Study Team To Hold Office Hours Thursday At WCPL
WARSAW — ProPEL US 30 East Study Team will host its monthly community office hours this week. Office hours will be held 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., Warsaw. There will also be office hours from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the New Haven Community Center, 7500 IN-930 East, Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Carolyn Harrell — PENDING
Carolyn Harrell, 84, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
DeGaetano Running Own Business, Pierceton Chamber At Young Age
PIERCETON — At just 28, Kelsea DeGaetano has achieved much. She’s owned Kelsea Designs at 105 W. Market St., Pierceton, for more than eight years and this month started her second year as Pierceton Chamber of Commerce president. The latter is a role that DeGaetano said she couldn’t...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Troutman — PENDING
Larry Troutman, 73, Loon Lake, Columbia City, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Joyce A. Wenino
Joyce A. Wenino, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born March 9, 1934. On May 29, 1955, she married Jim Wenino. She is survived by her husband, Plymouth; daughter, Pam Wenino, Walkerton; son, Steve (Shawnda) Wenino, Plymouth; and sisters, Sherry (Walter) Bowen, Brownsburg and Jackie Allen, Ocala, Fla.
inkfreenews.com
Connie Sue Smith
Connie Sue Smith, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born April 5, 1962. Surviving are her children, Ronald J. Trimpe, Colorado, Shawn Cripe, Kentucky, Christina Carlson, Phoenix, Ariz. and Annajane Smith, Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas A. (Carolina) Blair, Columbia City.
inkfreenews.com
Philip R. Wilt Jr. — UPDATED
Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Philip was born March 10, 1955. He married Jan Niswander on July 30, 1977. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Wilt Frame, Windber, Pa.; wife, Jan Niswander Wilt,...
inkfreenews.com
ISP Investigates Hit/Run Crash, Request Public Assistance
FORT WAYNE — State Troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on US 30 under US 33 in Allen County. The crash, which occurred on Nov.16, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. had initially gone unreported until video...
inkfreenews.com
Christina Dawn Brim
Christina Dawn Brim, 48, Somerset, died at 5:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home in Somerset. She was born March 24, 1974. She is survived by her mother, Anna Lee Barnett, Marion; and two sons, Michael (Austin Swanson) Castrenze and Skyler Navarro, both of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are...
inkfreenews.com
Robert C. Haywood — UPDATED
Robert Calvin Haywood, 65, “Bob” as his friends knew him, died peacefully Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. The son of the late Calvin and Bertha (Richardson) Haywood, Bob was born Nov. 6, 1957, on a small farm outside of Warsaw. He had three sisters, Judy Swanson, Rita Conley and Debbie Adams (deceased). Bob is survived by his wife Brenda (Burkhart) Haywood; son Nathan Haywood; daughter Krista Adams; daughter-in-law Trisha Haywood; son-in-law Luke Adams; and grandsons, Henry and Sawyer Haywood.
Comments / 0