FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
therealdeal.com
JV drops $40M for portfolio of aging Palm Beach County rentals
A partnership between New York and Toronto-based companies is betting on aging apartment complexes in Palm Beach County. North Point Management and Medallion Corporation bought five garden-style communities consisting of a total of 433 units in unincorporated parts of the county for $40.1 million, according to records and real estate database Vizzda. The selling entities tie to New York-based Arbor Realty Trust.
therealdeal.com
Financier flips Palm Beach townhome to hedge funder for $27M
The boss of a Canadian finance firm flipped a Palm Beach townhouse on Billionaires’ Row to a hedge fund CEO for $26.7 million — earning about an easy $1 million in the deal. Records show Steven Hudson sold the townhome at 466 South Ocean Boulevard to 421 Willoughby...
therealdeal.com
Related Group joins $1B-plus Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale
Jorge Pérez’s Related Group joined the development team of the planned Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale, as the Miami-based firm continues expanding throughout South Florida. Related entered into a joint venture with Jimmy Tate’s Tate Capital and Sergio Rok’s Rok Enterprises to redevelop the major mixed-use project...
therealdeal.com
What Will 2023 Hold for the Palm Beach Real Estate Market?
In January 2022, The Real Deal spoke with several agents from Sotheby’s International Realty who specialize in the sizzling hot Palm Beach, Florida, market. At that time, housing prices were continuing to soar unabated, with no clouds marring the sky. Certainly no one could have predicted the headwinds that materialized of rising interest rates, surging inflation and a potential recession.
therealdeal.com
Heir to Austrian billionaire’s fortune buys Sunny Isles penthouse
An heir to Austrian gambling billionaire Johann Graf’s fortune bought a penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach. Patrick Graf paid $12.5 million for an upper penthouse at Muse Residences, a 68-unit, 49-story oceanfront tower at 17100 Collins Avenue, property records show. Irving Langer, a multifamily real estate investor, sold the condo at a loss.
therealdeal.com
Health care CEO buys oceanfront Manalapan estate for $48M
A health care chief and his wife bought an ocean-to-lake estate in Manalapan for $48.4 million, a steep discount off the $75 million the sellers listed the property for last year. Records show Rama Raju Mantena and Padmaja Mantena bought the mansion at 1400 South Ocean Boulevard from Francis and...
therealdeal.com
Steve Ross scores approval for 515 Fern in downtown West Palm
Stephen Ross’ plan to develop the biggest office tower in downtown West Palm Beach passed a major hurdle on Wednesday. The West Palm Beach Downtown Action Committee greenlit the site plan and four variances, or exemptions from the city code, for the planned 25-story 515 Fern. City approval of several other aspects of the project are still pending.
therealdeal.com
Harbert Management drops $66M for Broward warehouse complexes
Harbert Management Corporation paid $65.8 million for a Broward County industrial park. An affiliate of the Birmingham, Ala.-based investment management firm acquired Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Flex Park, a collection of 11 small-bay warehouses spanning nearly 360,000 square feet completed in 1973, records and Vizzda show. The deal breaks down to $183 per square foot.
