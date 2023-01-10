In January 2022, The Real Deal spoke with several agents from Sotheby’s International Realty who specialize in the sizzling hot Palm Beach, Florida, market. At that time, housing prices were continuing to soar unabated, with no clouds marring the sky. Certainly no one could have predicted the headwinds that materialized of rising interest rates, surging inflation and a potential recession.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO