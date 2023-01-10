ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

therealdeal.com

JV drops $40M for portfolio of aging Palm Beach County rentals

A partnership between New York and Toronto-based companies is betting on aging apartment complexes in Palm Beach County. North Point Management and Medallion Corporation bought five garden-style communities consisting of a total of 433 units in unincorporated parts of the county for $40.1 million, according to records and real estate database Vizzda. The selling entities tie to New York-based Arbor Realty Trust.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

Financier flips Palm Beach townhome to hedge funder for $27M

The boss of a Canadian finance firm flipped a Palm Beach townhouse on Billionaires’ Row to a hedge fund CEO for $26.7 million — earning about an easy $1 million in the deal. Records show Steven Hudson sold the townhome at 466 South Ocean Boulevard to 421 Willoughby...
PALM BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Related Group joins $1B-plus Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale

Jorge Pérez’s Related Group joined the development team of the planned Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale, as the Miami-based firm continues expanding throughout South Florida. Related entered into a joint venture with Jimmy Tate’s Tate Capital and Sergio Rok’s Rok Enterprises to redevelop the major mixed-use project...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
therealdeal.com

What Will 2023 Hold for the Palm Beach Real Estate Market?

In January 2022, The Real Deal spoke with several agents from Sotheby’s International Realty who specialize in the sizzling hot Palm Beach, Florida, market. At that time, housing prices were continuing to soar unabated, with no clouds marring the sky. Certainly no one could have predicted the headwinds that materialized of rising interest rates, surging inflation and a potential recession.
PALM BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Heir to Austrian billionaire’s fortune buys Sunny Isles penthouse

An heir to Austrian gambling billionaire Johann Graf’s fortune bought a penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach. Patrick Graf paid $12.5 million for an upper penthouse at Muse Residences, a 68-unit, 49-story oceanfront tower at 17100 Collins Avenue, property records show. Irving Langer, a multifamily real estate investor, sold the condo at a loss.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Health care CEO buys oceanfront Manalapan estate for $48M

A health care chief and his wife bought an ocean-to-lake estate in Manalapan for $48.4 million, a steep discount off the $75 million the sellers listed the property for last year. Records show Rama Raju Mantena and Padmaja Mantena bought the mansion at 1400 South Ocean Boulevard from Francis and...
MANALAPAN, FL
therealdeal.com

Steve Ross scores approval for 515 Fern in downtown West Palm

Stephen Ross’ plan to develop the biggest office tower in downtown West Palm Beach passed a major hurdle on Wednesday. The West Palm Beach Downtown Action Committee greenlit the site plan and four variances, or exemptions from the city code, for the planned 25-story 515 Fern. City approval of several other aspects of the project are still pending.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Harbert Management drops $66M for Broward warehouse complexes

Harbert Management Corporation paid $65.8 million for a Broward County industrial park. An affiliate of the Birmingham, Ala.-based investment management firm acquired Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Flex Park, a collection of 11 small-bay warehouses spanning nearly 360,000 square feet completed in 1973, records and Vizzda show. The deal breaks down to $183 per square foot.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

