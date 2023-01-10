ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Obituary: Ross W. Fielding, 35

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Ross W. Fielding passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 7. He was the beloved son of Elizabeth and Thomas...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Santizo Gets $10K Northwestern Mutual Scholarship

Above: Gerardo Santizo and family. Submitted photo. The Northwestern Mutual Foundation has named Gerardo Santizo of East Greenwich one of its 2022 Childhood Cancer Sibling Scholarship recipients, receiving a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000). When Gerardo was a child, he had a vivid imagination that turned sticks...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Boys Hoops: Keeping It Close in Loss to Hendricken

Above: Luke Pedro looking to pass from under the net. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. “The Place was Rockin” (Grateful Dead, 1970). That about sums up the boys’ basketball game last night. (1/11) The Avengers did end up losing to the Bishop Hendricken Hawks 65 to 54, but that was kind of expected.
WARWICK, RI

