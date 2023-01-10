Worst Record-Breaking Flooding in Western Australia: Heavy Rain Unloaded and Many Residents Were Evacuated

Flood warnings have been issued across parts of the UK as heavy rain continues to fall, submerging roads and parks and putting homes at risk.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering most of the south-west of England and Wales until 5pm on Thursday, with some areas already having had more than 82mm of rainfall.There are also reports of areas in parts of the West Midlands, such as Shropshire and Herefordshire, becoming submerged.Some areas are also seeing extreme gusts, with the wet and windy weather likely to carry on throughout the weekend and into next week, with...

1 DAY AGO