Worst Record-Breaking Flooding in Western Australia: Heavy Rain Unloaded and Many Residents Were Evacuated

House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Raging Floods Inundate 90% of Californians; Evacuations and Water Rescues Underway Amid Storm
A California storm has caused widespread flooding and mudslides due to heavy rain, threatening most parts of the state with floodwaters. California's adverse weather resulted in large-scale chaos, including evacuations, water rescues, power outages, and travel disruption. This comes as the Pacific storm train continues affecting the West Coast, triggered by the presence of atmospheric rivers or rivers in the sky.
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Northern Australia, Fire Weather Reported in the Western and Southern Regions
Australia weather will see the persistence of heavy rain and severe weather in the northern region, according to Australian weather authorities. Fire weather will also engulf the western and southern regions. The adverse weather comes after ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie passed through the country, the second storm of the season, where it formed in less than a week after Tropical Cyclone Darian.
Giant 2.5 Meters Tiger Shark Stalks the Waters Near Perth Beach in Western Australia [WATCH]
A giant 2.5-meter tiger shark stalked the water near a Perth beach in Australia, according to an aerial drone footage, which showed that the sea creature was swimming near beachgoers. The temporary shark threat led to the closure of the beach. Mullaloo Beach Tiger Shark. In a YouTube video uploaded...
Heavy Rains Lashed Los Angeles, Prompting Evacuations in Montecito as California’s Central Coast
As rain pummeled Southern California on Monday night, flooding occurred in areas of Los Angeles County, an unexpected occurrence in a generally dry, sunny region where many are concerned about droughts. A flash flood warning was issued for southern Los Angeles County shortly before 7 p.m. expired on Tuesday morning....
Heartbroken Dad of Tot Swept Away by Floods Recalls Their Last Moments Together
Brian Doan remembers waving to his son on Monday morning as the 5-year-old hopped into an SUV with his mom to head to his first day of kindergarten since their holiday break.Not long after that sweet goodbye, tragedy struck.As Doan was dropping his daughter off at her school, he got a call no parent ever wants to hear: “Kyle is gone,” his wife, clearly distressed, yelled into the phone. Kyle Doan, 5, had been swept away by fast-rising floodwaters in San Miguel, California, that’d engulfed their vehicle on the way to school.Kyle’s mother, Lindsy Doan, managed to escape with help...
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia; Tremor Felt in Northern Australia
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea, Indonesia, as reported on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, causing powerful seismic waves in some provinces of Indonesia and a part of northern Australia. There were no immediate reports of fatalities but the tremor cause the injury of at...
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Two storm-related fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman and a toddler.
Massive 7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency. The epicenter of...
Heavy Rainfall and Damaging Tornadoes in South Resulted in Damaged Buildings, Power Outages and Water Rescue
The severe weather conditions in the South unloaded flooding rainfall and damaging tornadoes, causing power outages, damaged properties and water rescue. The first days of January in the South were chaotic as a damaging storm rampaged portions of the South, resulting in five reported injuries. In portions of the United...
Rescuers search for a 5-year-old swept away by floodwaters in California storms
More than 100,000 customers were without power and millions were under flood warnings as powerful storms continue to hit California. The death toll from recent storms is now up to 17.
More heavy rain, snow forecast for West Coast
More wet and windy weather is forecast for California this week, with several more systems in line to impact the West Coast. A storm is also expected in the Northeast.
California beach littered with debris, video shows, as 'endless onslaught' of storms continue
Videos are emerging of the flooding and damage California is experiencing as a series of storms bringing heavy rain and powerful winds continue to impact the state.
At least 57 dead from nationwide blizzard conditions as western New York sees its worst storm ever
There was no relief in sight on Monday from a severe winter storm that blanketed large portions of the United States in blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures. The prolonged storm brought high winds and large amounts of snowfall as the winter weather system moved toward the East Coast. The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to keep the eastern U.S. "in a deep freeze through Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday," with poor conditions likely to be seen throughout next week. NBC News has reported that at least 57 people have died nationwide from the winter storms. The...
California Map Reveals Heaviest Rainfall as Flooding Threatens State
Northern California is poised to receive the most amount of rain in the next 24 hours, according to NOAA.
'A very significant emergency': California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore
The historic storms devastating much of California have turned entire neighborhoods into lakes, unleashed sewage into floodwater and killed at least 18 people. And there's more to come.
Roads submerged amid flood warnings across parts of UK
Flood warnings have been issued across parts of the UK as heavy rain continues to fall, submerging roads and parks and putting homes at risk.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain covering most of the south-west of England and Wales until 5pm on Thursday, with some areas already having had more than 82mm of rainfall.There are also reports of areas in parts of the West Midlands, such as Shropshire and Herefordshire, becoming submerged.Some areas are also seeing extreme gusts, with the wet and windy weather likely to carry on throughout the weekend and into next week, with...
Devastating floods submerge Californian homes as storm sweeps state
Californian homes have become submerged by floodwater as storms sweep across the state, bringing heavy rainfall.This footage shows the severity of the flooding that has inundated parts of California as thousands were forced to flee their homes.At least 17 people have been killed amid the extreme conditions, according to local news reports, and more than 232,000 people have been left without power.Santa Barbara and Montecito, home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been hit badly by the flooding.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Carmarthenshire valley submerged in water as flooding hits WalesVehicles left submerged in Morro Bay floodwater as storm hits CaliforniaCalifornia resident paddleboards through flooded street amid devastating storms
UK weather: Heavy rain prompts dozens of flood warnings
Homes and businesses have been warned to prepare for flooding in various parts of the UK. The Environment Agency has issued 28 flood warnings and 97 flood alerts across England, while there is also one flood warning in Wales. The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind...
