Idaho State Journal
Series of drenching California storms put dent in drought
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels — but experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought. The U.S....
Idaho State Journal
Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
Idaho State Journal
Wyoming governor: 'Make hay' and save amid near-$1B surplus
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Booming oil and gas revenue has put Wyoming back among states with big budget surpluses but Republican Gov. Mark Gordon cautioned lawmakers Wednesday to save, not splurge, out of concern that tough times will eventually return. "As a Wyoming rancher, I know the value of...
Idaho woman indicted for embezzling over $1.7 million
On Wednesday, 55-year-old Meridian resident Catherine Skidmore was charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering from the Black Canyon Irrigation District, where she served as secretary-treasurer for eight years. An indictment from a federal grand jury alleges that she fraudulently obtained over $1.7 million. If Skidmore is convicted, she will face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. Skidmore allegedly made entries in...
Local man who holds all-time record for years of public service finally retires after 64 years with ITD
POCATELLO — District 5’s Carl “Terry” Jacobsen retired Nov. 16, 2022, after a record-breaking 64 years of service to the State of Idaho, all of it in Southeast Idaho and almost all of it in the D5 Lab. The lab was renamed in his honor several years ago when he hit the 60-year milestone, at which point he was already the all-time record-holder for years of public service in Idaho. ...
Police: Man arrested for attacking woman at local hotel
IDAHO FALLS—A Wyoming man was arrested Saturday after a woman reported he attacked her. An employee at a local hotel called police around 3 a.m. to report that a woman came to the desk bleeding heavily and asking for help. The employee also reported seeing a man, later identified as Donald Eugene Long III, run to a car and drive out of the parking lot at around the same time. ...
