ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man charged with battery after allegedly attacking co-worker in bathroom
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a male co-worker inside a bathroom. On Monday, January 2, an MCSO deputy responded to a business located in the 2200 block of NW 42nd Street in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that one of his co-workers, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, Jr., had attacked him while at work, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala felon arrested during traffic stop after officer finds loaded revolver
A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a firearm was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Sunday, January 8, shortly after 4:30 a.m., an OPD officer received an alert that a white BMW with an expired tag was traveling eastbound on W State Road 40. According to OPD, the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Willis Natron Lubin, had a suspended driver’s license.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
leesburg-news.com
Panhandler arrested after throwing hot coffee at Circle K clerk
A panhandler with an extensive criminal record was arrested after allegedly throwing hot coffee at a Circle K clerk. Leesburg police officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station on the morning of Jan. 6 regarding an incident at the store on South 14th Street. They met with the victim of the attack who told the officers that a man, later identified as 61-year-old Kerry L. Hawkins, had been loitering at the front door of the store that morning. He had been asking customers for money. When the clerk asked him to leave, he told her he was going to buy some coffee. Hawkins grabbed an extra large coffee from the coffee bar and walked toward the door past the clerk who asked him to pay for the coffee. Hawkins went out the door ignoring her demands that he pay for the coffee. She followed him out of the store and told him if he did not pay for the coffee she would call the police. Hawkins spun around and threw the coffee directly into the clerk’s eyes and left the area.
villages-news.com
Man who failed to pay child support arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A man who failed to pay child support was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home in Lady Lake. Ernest Liam Gonzalez, 40, of Leesburg, showed up Monday night at the home of a woman on Lake Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She called 911. Police found him in a bedroom at the home.
ocala-news.com
Marion County 8th grader arrested after posting school shooting threat on Snapchat
An 8th grade student at Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening to conduct a school shooting in messages that he posted on Snapchat. On Thursday, a student at Horizon Academy contacted MCSO to report that another...
mycbs4.com
Fourth suspect arrested for shooting that left a man paralyzed
A fourth suspect was arrested for a shooting that left a man paralyzed on Jun. 27th, 2022. Gainesville Police Department says that Frezell Rowe, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder and home invasion robbery in connection with the shooting that happened at the Enclave. Police say a...
fox13news.com
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
villages-news.com
Man from Guatemala arrested after caught driving without license in Coleman
A man from Guatemala was arrested after he was caught driving without a license in Coleman. Wilmer Lopez, 21, of Summerfield, was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday on when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Ex-Lady Lake police lieutenant enters plea deal in domestic violence case
A former Lady Lake police lieutenant has entered a plea deal in a domestic violence case which requires him to surrender his law enforcement certificate. Nelson Vargas, 51, entered a pre-trial intervention contract this past week in Lake County Court that could enable him to avoid prosecution on a charge of battery. In addition to surrendering his law enforcement certificate, he must seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommended treatment as well as perform 35 hours of community service. A followup will be conducted in 90 days to determine if he has met the terms of the contract.
Man arrested for stalking and harassing couple, using racial slurs
A Leesburg man was arrested on Tuesday for stalking and harassing a couple who lived next door to him due to their sexual orientation.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after stealing wallet, using victim’s credit cards at Walmart
A 25-year-old woman was arrested by Ocala police after she was accused of stealing a wallet and using the victim’s credit cards to purchase over $500 worth of items at a local Walmart. According to the Ocala Police Department report, the female victim contacted OPD to advise that her...
Lake County man accused of harassing neighbors facing hate crime charges
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The word “love” is spray-painted on Frank Norviel’s front door, but Lake County deputies say he’s facing hate crime charges Thursday afternoon. Deputies said he harassed his neighbors on Marlette Avenue in Leesburg. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office to host safety class for teen drivers in February
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free driver’s safety class for local teenagers next month, and registration is open. The Teen Driver’s Challenge will take place on Saturday, February 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the class is for young drivers (ages 15 to 19) who have a learner’s permit or driver’s license with at least six months of driving experience.
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala drivers injured in rollover crash on I-75 in Alachua County
Two drivers from Ocala were injured on Friday morning after their vehicles left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a 2019 Isuzu truck and 2013 Kia Sorrento were both traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 378, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly choking man, threatening him with knife
A 40-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of choking a man and threatening him with a knife. On Friday, January 6, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the male victim and Kristie Allison Navarro.
mycbs4.com
Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander
Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
WCJB
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The family of the mother whose 4-month-old baby was hospitalized is now coming to her defense after they say she is a victim herself. Emma Smithey,19, and the child’s father Timothy Smith were arrested after being accused of neglecting and abusing the 4-month-old. The baby was...
