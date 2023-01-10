ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Potter County extends burn ban for 90 more days

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

The Potter County Commissioners' Court voted to extend the Potter County burn ban for 90 more days, during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

The Potter County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) noted that the area is extremely dry, and motorists need to drive with caution, especially in areas where first responders are battling active fires. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Jan. 3, the bulk of Potter County falls in the Severe Drought category.

According to a Facebook post from PCSO issued Tuesday, "As I left yesterday we had 3 fires along Hwy 60 starting at the Carson/Potter County line all the way to the Hwy 60 near the East Campus of Amarillo College and close to our offices. It appeared that maybe someone was dragging a chain on trailer as close as it was to the road."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7xq5_0k9yBjux00

The post noted that motorists should be extremely careful with trailers and anything being hauled, to make sure nothing is dragging that could spark a fire. In addition, when first responders have the road blocked, there is a reason: "The smoke was blinding, firemen are working with trucks and themselves walking in the roadway to put out the fire. We still had folks drive down the shoulder to go around the backed up/stopped traffic so they could go the next turn around." The post indicated that location was off limits, as that is where the firemen were working.

"We are protecting them from being run over due to visibility. Do not try to make your own rules when roads are blocked!" the post emphasized.

The area is extremely dry, and the "fuel" (dry vegetation) is deep and burns quickly, PCSO noted.

"Fire danger is very high," Public Information Officer Steven Denny with the Potter County Fire and Rescue said in an email. The agency has been responding to several incidents, including some Tuesday on 287 north of Amarillo.

According to the National Weather Service Amarillo office, the Wednesday Jan. 11 forecast shows high to extreme wildfire risk, including very dry grass, wind gusts up to 60 mph and relative humidity of 10-15%. "Although some elevated to critical fire weather conditions may exist in the SW TX Panhandle today, tomorrow is more of a concern. … fire weather conditions are looking to be more widespread across portions of the Southern Plains," the NWS said on Facebook Tuesday.

According to the burn ban order, the commissioners find that "persistent dry and windy weather conditions in Potter County are such that outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the County would present a public hazard." As such, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 352.081, all outdoor burning is prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Potter County for 90 days from and including Monday through April 18.

"The County Judge may rescind this Order upon a finding that the circumstances that required the Order no longer exist," the order notes.

Exceptions to the burn ban include outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for:

  • (a) Firefighter training;
  • (b) Public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations;
  • (c) Planting or harvesting of agriculture crops; or
  • (d) Prescribed burns certified under Section 153.048, Texas Natural Resources Code, and meeting the standards of Section 153.047, Texas Natural Resources Code.

Also not prohibited is "the burning of domestic waste at a property designed for and used exclusively as a private residence, housing not more than three families, when the waste is generated only from that property," provided that such burning "shall be conducted in a metal barrier or other approved metal container and covered by a metal screen capable of preventing flames or sparks from escaping from the container." A fire used exclusively to provide warmth in cold weather, or a fire used for cooking is allowed, provided that such burning "shall be conducted in a metal barrier or other approved metal container and covered by a metal screen capable of preventing flames or sparks from escaping from the container."

The order notes "the authority to conduct outdoor burning under this regulation does not exempt or excuse any person responsible from the consequences, damages, or injuries resulting from the burning and does not exempt or excuse anyone from complying with all other applicable laws or ordinances, regulations, and orders of governmental entities having jurisdiction, even though the burning is otherwise conducted in compliance with this regulation."

A person who commits an offense is one who knowingly or intentionally violates this order. An offense under this subsection is considered a Class C misdemeanor.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Potter County extends burn ban for 90 more days

Amarillo Globe-News

