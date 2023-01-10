ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo crews respond to 2-alarm fire at abandoned apt. complex on Madison

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) was dispatched to a two-alarm fire Monday morning at 209 N. Madison.

According to a news release from AFD, the first truck to arrive at about 5:51 a.m. Monday found a single-story abandoned apartment complex with heavy smoke and fire coming from the south units and multiple occupants evacuating.

Firefighters pulled an attack line and began extinguishing the fire, while others checked the area. Fire crews started a primary search of the unburned units, while the remaining crew continued to extinguish the fire.

All the units on the south side of the complex were clear of occupants, but the east and north units still had multiple sleeping occupants. Firefighters evacuated the remaining occupants, and all fire personnel resumed battling the fire. Once the fire was out, two fire crews overhauled the structure and extinguished all the hot spots. The fire was deemed under control by 6:28 a.m.

AFD said 26 firefighters and eight units responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the incident.

Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

