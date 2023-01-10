ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Residents warned about possible assault near WT campus

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

On Sunday, the University Police Department at West Texas A&M University was made aware of a reported incident that occurred just before midnight Friday, Jan. 6, in a university-recognized private residence near campus, according to a news release.

The incident, described as a possible aggravated assault, is actively being investigated by law enforcement. Following the completion of the incident report, the case will be presented to the Randall County District Attorney’s Office, the release said.

Crime victim rights and options were provided, and Title IX is aware of the reported incidents.

WT and the University Police strongly encourage everyone to use good judgement and be an active player in their own safety, including following these prevention strategies related to fighting and arguments:

  • Verbal provocation alone is not justification to assault a person
  • Do not provoke others with words or actions

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act) is a federal law that requires colleges and universities across the United States to disclose information about crime on and around their campuses. A requirement of this law is timely notification to the campus community of certain crimes in a manner that will aid in the prevention of similar crimes.

