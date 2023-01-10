ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
POLITICO

Ryan Zinke, a former member of Donald Trump's Cabinet, said the former president's influence is "absolutely" waning amid the House speaker impasse.

"He's behind McCarthy and they ignored him," the former Interior secretary said. What happened: Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), who served as Interior secretary in former President Donald Trump's administration, conceded the former president's influence is waning as his endorsement of Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker has failed to break loose any votes to date.
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
The Hill

Former Interior Secretary Zinke on Trump: His GOP influence is ‘absolutely’ waning

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is a representative-elect to Congress, said former President Trump’s influence on the Republican Party is “absolutely” waning after his endorsement of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) did not yield any additional votes for him.  Rep.-elect Zinke (R-Mont.) said in an interview on “CNN Tonight” on Thursday that the…
msn.com

Biden girds for congressional gridlock as GOP takes over House

President Joe Biden's chances of muscling bipartisan legislation through Congress have become further diminished under the House rules package deal struck by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for the Republican votes for the gavel. The most conservative House Republicans' political squeezing of McCarthy has jeopardized the longevity of the speaker's tenure....
POLITICO

House Democrats watched the GOP struggle to pick a speaker and saw a preview of how the chamber's next two years are likely to go.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said in a press conference late Tuesday that the GOP conference was beholden to "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We're ready, willing and able to get to work on behalf of the American people, but we don't have a partner on the other side of the aisle ... To the extent there are reasonable individuals on the other side of the aisle, they have no way out."
