Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee
Former President Trump is already in the race. Other major contenders are openly contemplating bids. And speculation is swirling around big names who have so far kept their intentions quiet, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Matt Gaetz says he will resign from Congress if Democrats help elect 'moderate Republican'
Florida Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz told "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday that he would resign from the House should Democrats elect a moderate Republican for speaker.
Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries
Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat Hakeem Jeffries are the first Black people in history to be nominated to lead their party in Congress. The post Republicans Nominate Byron Donalds For House Speaker After Democrats Tap Hakeem Jeffries appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
POLITICO
Ryan Zinke, a former member of Donald Trump's Cabinet, said the former president's influence is "absolutely" waning amid the House speaker impasse.
"He's behind McCarthy and they ignored him," the former Interior secretary said. What happened: Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), who served as Interior secretary in former President Donald Trump's administration, conceded the former president's influence is waning as his endorsement of Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker has failed to break loose any votes to date.
‘They ghosted me’: Republican says White House excluded him from Biden border visit
He represents half of El Paso County and 40 percent of the U.S.-Mexico border in Congress. Yet U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, was noticeably absent when President Biden stepped off Air Force One in El Paso on Sunday to be briefed on the migrant crisis.
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle delay
After a historic and prolonged battle over the Speakership, House Republicans on Monday moved to wrap up some unfinished organizing business that was put on hold due to opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — including picking who will lead key panels. The House GOP Steering Committee, a panel of around 30 lawmakers consisting of…
Washington Examiner
EXCLUSIVE: Republicans 'congratulate' Biden on first border trip, but send him off with list of demands
EL PASO, Texas — More than a dozen House Republicans praised President Joe Biden for making time ahead of his international trip to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, but sent him off with a long list of expectations. Led by first-term Texas border Rep. Monica De La Cruz, the 14...
Republicans rage over White House plans to slow investigations
While the House GOP spent the day blasting the Biden administration's move as obstructive, Republicans say it won't change much about how they conduct their investigations.
Former Interior Secretary Zinke on Trump: His GOP influence is ‘absolutely’ waning
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is a representative-elect to Congress, said former President Trump’s influence on the Republican Party is “absolutely” waning after his endorsement of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) did not yield any additional votes for him. Rep.-elect Zinke (R-Mont.) said in an interview on “CNN Tonight” on Thursday that the…
msn.com
Republicans implore House GOP to pump brakes on Biden administration impeachments
Regular business may have only just begun in the Republican-controlled House, but the first impeachment articles have already been filed against a member of the Biden administration. Yet several Republicans are advising the House GOP not to start impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and his administration officials over apparent...
Texas Republicans to chair 4 US House committees
Republican representatives from Texas, including one from the Austin area, will serve as chairs of four consequential committees in the new GOP-led Congress.
msn.com
Biden girds for congressional gridlock as GOP takes over House
President Joe Biden's chances of muscling bipartisan legislation through Congress have become further diminished under the House rules package deal struck by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for the Republican votes for the gavel. The most conservative House Republicans' political squeezing of McCarthy has jeopardized the longevity of the speaker's tenure....
POLITICO
House Democrats watched the GOP struggle to pick a speaker and saw a preview of how the chamber's next two years are likely to go.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said in a press conference late Tuesday that the GOP conference was beholden to "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We're ready, willing and able to get to work on behalf of the American people, but we don't have a partner on the other side of the aisle ... To the extent there are reasonable individuals on the other side of the aisle, they have no way out."
