Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin's Spikes Above $21,000: Is The Move Sustainable Or Just Speculative Mania?
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin BTC/USD has spiked above the psychologically important barrier of the $21,000 mark. Saturday's move brought cheer to the subdued markets, which have been rattled by the collapse of several high-profile companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD. The rally in prices of major cryptocurrencies...
Comments / 0