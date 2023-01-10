‘Spiritual Genocide’: I Take Full Responsibility for Vandalizing the UM Confederate Statue

Read full article on original website
Sir, you belittle real genocide. Defacing a statue does not compare, “spiritual” or otherwise. Visit Dachau.
John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford’s Old City Hall, 1938-1976”
Across Jackson from the church stood the other pillar, old City Hall. Almost eight decades after that first Episcopal Church service, James T. Canizaro designed and the Walter L. Perry Construction Company completed Oxford‘s new modernism style administration building. It was part of President Roosevelt‘s Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration. With its thick entrance columns, contiguous ribbon windows rounding the corner, and the chic clock, the building was definitely a step in a new architectural direction for a small Mississippi town. The building served the city for 38 years, until 1976 when it was demolished to clear the way for the new U.S. Federal Courthouse that still stands today in 2022.
Brandon Presley launches campaign for Miss. governor, running against incumbent Reeves
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, Public Service Commissioner and former Mayor of Nettleton Brandon Presley announced the launch of his campaign for governor of Mississippi. The 45-year-old submitted qualifying papers to run as a democrat against incumbent Tate Reeves. Presley, along with a press release, debuted a launch video...
Mississippi professor advises UN Security Council Members
A University of Mississippi professor’s new book is catching the attention of international peacekeepers. Susan Allen, associate professor of political science, recently co-authored Bargaining in the UN Security Council: Setting the Global Agenda. The book (Oxford University Press, 2022) examines the factors that play into whether the Security Council responds to an international peace and security threat.
Oxford Police Arrest Two Women For Embezzlement
On January 5th, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report. After investigation, 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and charged with Embezzlement for stealing scratch-off tickets from the business.
Hernando High School student detained after bringing ‘Glock’ Airsoft pistol to school
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Hernando High School student was detained after bringing an Airsoft pistol to school Wednesday afternoon. Police say the student was detained without incident and that the gun has since been confiscated. Police say the gun is a replicated Glock Airsoft pistol and that there were...
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
Pontotoc man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent benefit cards
A Pontotoc man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 4 years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
Family speaks out after MSCS employee found shot, killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-Shelby County School District (MSCS) employee who failed to show up for work Tuesday has been shot and killed, police say. Lovanda Henderson, mother of 27-year-old Larry Thorn, is mourning the unexpected death of her oldest son. She said Thorn disappeared Monday night around 11...
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
MLK Day Closings, Trash Collection and More
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday, most local, state and federal government offices will be closed. The state of Mississippi also observes the birthday of Robert E, Lee on Monday. Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste will run...
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
Clothing taken in ‘grab-and-go’ shoplifting thefts worth $18,000
Police are looking for a pair of women accused in a pair of “grab and go” style thefts at Tanger Outlets in Southaven. According to police, two African-American women allegedly entered the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store at the outlet mall, grabbed items and left the store in two separate thefts. The total value of the stolen goods is about $18,000, according to police.
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
Vandalism blamed for outage with Tombigbee Fiber customers
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Vandalism is being blamed for an outage affecting thousands of customers of Tombigbee Fiber. Although the issue was fixed the same day, the search is now on for those responsible. The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and was caused by vandalism. Tombigbee Fiber...
Women wanted after stealing $18K in merchandise from Polo store, police say
Saltillo bridge deemed unsafe
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County has closed a bridge deemed unsafe. The county road department made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bridge is on Lake Lamar Bruce Road at the Saltillo city limits. According to the county, the bridge will remain closed for approximately 120 days. Rusty...
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
