YAHOO!
46 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
Jan. 13—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined. A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that...
Man accused in cold case, serial rape investigation facing additional charges
DAYTON — The Dayton man accused of at least four sexual assault dating back to 2013 is now facing nearly 20 counts. Tiandre Turner, 43, was re-indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on new rape, felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction, assault and robbery charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Police investigator will resign over dereliction of duty charges
A Cincinnati Police officer will resign and plead guilty to five counts of dereliction of duty after an extended investigation into the department's personal crimes unit. Special investigators reviewed cases handled by Christopher Schroder dating back to 2007. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office says out of 865 cases, 47 had "significant deficiencies," including delays in rape kit submissions, failures to submit DNA swabs, and cases with little to no investigation.
Fox 19
Officers involved in shooting receive no indictment from Butler County jury
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield Township officers involved in the shooting of a “mentally distressed” man were not indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched to a mobile home at Camargo Park on Nov. 2, 2022, to assist a Butler...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Found Guilty Of Felony Assault After Gunfire With Police In 2020 Warren County
A Warren County jury found a man from Somerville guilty of several felonies, including felonious assault, for firing at police officers in Turtlecreek Twp. in 2020. He was cleared of attempted severe murder. After a chase that started at 18th Avenue in Middletown and ended in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp., Christopher J. Hubbard, 38, and Middletown police Sgt. Dennis Jordan was shot soon before 5 o’clock.
YAHOO!
Muncie man arrested after woman's fatal overdose
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of providing a local woman with the fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. Erick Eugene Smith, 44, was arrested late Thursday on a preliminary count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50
The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
peakofohio.com
Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
YAHOO!
Fairborn man accused of beating, raping victim over multiple days
Jan. 11—A 19-year-old Fairborn man is facing charges in Kettering and Fairborn after he reportedly beat and sexually abused a woman over multiple days. Cameron James Cornell-Hamilton was charged with felonious assault, attempted felonious assault, rape and kidnapping in Fairborn Municipal Court. He's also facing two counts each of felonious assault and abduction, charges filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
Fox 19
‘Suspicious’ circumstances surrounding Ohio woman’s disappearance
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A search for a missing woman continues nearly a week after her vehicle was found in Middletown. The disappearance of 30-year-old Cierra Chapman is considered suspicious, according to the Dayton Police Department. She was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 when she...
Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended
SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
Body cam footage shows moments deputies rescue 2 women kidnapped, held hostage in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY — Newley released body camera footage shows what two women went through after being locked up in a Clark County basement and left for dead. Investigators say Charles Womack held the women hostage for hours, tying them up in a basement. Body cam footage shows deputies rushing...
YAHOO!
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
Trotwood man charged in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man in Dayton over the weekend. Kevin Persons, Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Police were called...
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
Man accused of kidnapping, injuring 2 women in Clark County arrested in Indiana
CLARK COUNTY — A man accused of felonious assault and kidnapping in Clark County was taken into custody in Indiana Tuesday. Around 4:30 p.m. dispatchers got a call from a woman in the area of Hiser Avenue saying she had been tied up and a second woman had been severely injured.
