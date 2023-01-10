COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday. Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.

