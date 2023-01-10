Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County deputy suspended over Facebook post
COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday. Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Idris Elba Brings His Fashion A-Game Donning Crisp Blue Suit in Milan
Idris Elba is stylin' at Milan Fashion Week. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 13.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle stolen during sales transaction
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was stolen during a sales transaction. A Maverick X3 Turbo was stolen out of Conyers on Sunday, Jan. 8 after a seller agreed to allow the suspect to test drive the vehicle, which in turn was never paid for or returned, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 4 — Jan. 11:. Charles Bailey♦ , 52, Huntmill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
SEC East: Transfer Portal Updates
Georgia has been strong in the Transfer Portal thus far, and we encourage you to stick with us to catch all the breaking news surrounding Georgia as players make their decisions.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the state of Tennessee according to 247sports.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Board of Education members take oaths of office
Rockdale County Board of Education member Janie Jones was recently sworn in to serve her first term in office representing District 2. Jones won the seat in a primary election runoff in June 2022, defeating former Board of Education member Tony Dowdy. Incumbent BOE member Sandra Jackson-Lett also took the oath of office to serve another four-year term. Jackson-Lett ran unopposed in the non-partisan primary election and was re-elected to serve as the Post 1 representative. The oaths of office were administered by Superior Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert.
