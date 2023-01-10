ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
WITN

Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County

WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Taylorsville woman dies in collision

A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA
sandhillssentinel.com

Weekend police chase results in arrest

A high-speed police chase that started in Foxfire Village and ended at the Randolph and Chatham County border resulted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement Degwanus Brown was apprehended without injury on Saturday. “During the morning of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Fugitive man arrested Jan. 11, women charged with harboring

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marty Allen Teague, W/M, age 44 of Taylorsville, said Sheriff Chad Pennell. Teague had outstanding warrants in Alexander and Catawba counties and had made threats toward law enforcement. Teague was located at a residence on Telephone Exchange Road in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

