FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
wfdd.org
Wake Forest awarded $1M grant for project focusing on environmental justice
Wake Forest University has been awarded a $1 million grant for a project focusing on environmental justice. The grant from the Mellon Foundation will support the creation of a model program for teaching issues related to climate change and environmental justice. The three-year effort will be led by Wake Forest...
Suspect arrested after shooting investigation on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People who live off of Summit Ave. and Hicone Rd. woke up to the sound of gunshots. Others who had already left for work rushed back home when doorbell camera alerted their phones. "I looked at my ring camera only to see that there were officers...
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
WITN
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
860wacb.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County
WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
WXII 12
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office holds multi-agency engagement event; leads to multiple arrests, charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office held a multi-agency visibility engagement event last week that resulted in multiple charges and arrests. The goal of the event, which was hosted by the Lexington Police Department through the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program, was to...
Taylorsville Times
Taylorsville woman dies in collision
A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
Newborn twins seriously injured released from hospital; father expected in court
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Newborn baby twins that were allegedly injured by their father while in the hospital have been released. Police say that on Dec. 24 around 4:45 a.m Thomasville officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about two babies being hurt. Both babies were less than 48 hours old […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Weekend police chase results in arrest
A high-speed police chase that started in Foxfire Village and ended at the Randolph and Chatham County border resulted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement Degwanus Brown was apprehended without injury on Saturday. “During the morning of...
Confederate gravesites desecrated in Surry County, sheriff’s office says
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after allegedly desecrating gravesites in Surry County. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says that on Dec. 7, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., they received a call about gravesites being desecrated in Lowgap. The person who called in the report said that two different Confederate gravesites had […]
Man killed in crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington, troopers say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to a crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Troopers say that a 2020 Ford SUV was in the westbound lane of Jersey […]
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
Taylorsville Times
Fugitive man arrested Jan. 11, women charged with harboring
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marty Allen Teague, W/M, age 44 of Taylorsville, said Sheriff Chad Pennell. Teague had outstanding warrants in Alexander and Catawba counties and had made threats toward law enforcement. Teague was located at a residence on Telephone Exchange Road in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.
41-year-old Taylorsville woman dies in crash, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 41-year-old Taylorsville woman died in a wreck Tuesday morning, troopers in Alexander County confirmed. Mary Kay Keller was driving a 2017 Ford Focus south at about 6:05 a.m. on N.C. Highway 127 when it lost control, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Mack dump truck.
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
