Heat Training Really Can Boost Endurance Performance. Here’s How to Reap the Benefits Without a Chamber

 5 days ago
Got a race coming up? Trying to boost your performance? Pro tip: Layer up before you hit the treadmill or bike for your next training session. Turns out heat training really can benefit endurance athletes, according to research published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

In the study, Norwegian scientists monitored the cycling performance of young, fit men who biked five days a week, averaging 50 minutes each time. The cyclists wore heat suits consisting of a wool base layer, wool hat, nylon jacket and pants, and a down jacket.

At the end of five weeks, athletes saw a 2.6 percent increase in their hemoglobin mass (the amount of red blood cells), indicating a significant boost in performance since red blood cells are used to transport oxygen from the lungs to the muscles.

Heat training isn’t new: Pro athletes frequently train in heat chambers or travel to hot countries to give their red blood cell count a boost. But for those who can’t afford high-tech rooms and international tickets, layering up appears to have the same benefit (the scientists also had a group train in a heat chamber with similar hemoglobin benefits). Want to give heat training a try? Hit the gym as if you’re going skiing:

  • Base layer (try Smart Wool Intraknit Thermal Merino Base Layer Crew, $125; smartwool.com )
  • Nylon-lined jacket (try Under Armour Stormproof Lined Rain Jacket, $175; underarmour.com )
  • Nylon-lined pants (REI Co-op Essential Rain Pants, $60; rei.com )
  • Light-but-warm down jacket (Arc’teryx Atom LT Hoody; arcteryx.com )
  • Wool hat (Pearl Izumi Merino Wool Hat, $22.50; pearlizumi.com )

Related
Mens Journal

How to Harmonize Your Life With the High Cost of Success

This article is an installment of the Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior series, which features advice, key interviews, and tips for living a life of consistent impact, continuous growth, and continual learning. Success means different things to different people. For some, it may be achieving financial stability or career advancement, while for others, it may be […]
Mens Journal

How to Build Stronger Muscles in Three Days (Yes, Actually)

If you’re looking to get huge in a hurry, well, we’re still working on that one. But if you want stronger leg muscles fast, there’s a recipe for that: Sports scientists at the State University of California in Fullerton found that just three short resistance-training sessions were enough to increase the strength of men’s quadriceps […]
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

