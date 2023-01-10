Read full article on original website
WHSV
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Rockingham County on Wednesday. Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed Roger C. Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville, Alabama as the victim. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), he died after a Piper P-A-32, single engine plane crashed on Shenandoah Mountain.
NBC 29 News
City Council renews VEO electric scooter permit for Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council has taken action to allow VEO to keep its scooters on the streets and all over the sidewalks. Council has extended the scooter company’s dockless mobility permit. Right now, it’s the only company that’s got one in town. “If you...
Pilot killed in Shenandoah Valley small-engine plane crash, investigation underway
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the person killed in the crash was the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the small, single-engine aircraft.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WHSV
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
Fredericksburg residents can now text, video chat 911
The city is using Next Generation 911, an internet protocol-based system that allows information to be shared between departments faster, allowing first responders to address emergencies more efficiently and effectively.
Inside Nova
Multi-vehicle crashes closed I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stafford County just north of exit 133 at Falmouth/Warrenton for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck. Traffic was backed up about five miles approaching the scene as of noon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. I-95 northbound through travelers...
Virginia Business
Fredericksburg medical building sells for $6.85M
Building leased to Rappahannock Women’s Health Center and Labcorp. A medical office building in Fredericksburg sold for $6.85 million, Charlotte, North Carolina-based outpatient health care real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties LLC announced Wednesday. Built in 2007, the 16,483-square-foot medical office building is located at 1071 Care Way, adjacent...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: City proposes $1.8 million plan to renovate Moxie Stadium
In the City of Staunton’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2024-2028, the city will focus on infrastructure, economic development, having a responsive, efficient government, the West End and built environment in the city. As part of the last objective, renovation of John Moxie Memorial Stadium and field...
NBC 29 News
Greene County votes to refund portion of 2022 personal property taxes
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County supervisors have voted to refund some of last year’s personal property taxes. The money comes from a surplus collected due to the increased value of used vehicles. The Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance and approved the amount to be refunded. “That’s...
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health expert: We may be past peak of tripledemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday gatherings could result in an increase in respiratory viruses, but an expert at UVA Health say we may almost be past the peak of the tripledemic. Doctor Taison Bell says that it looks like we just hit for the flu and RSV, but he says...
cbs19news
One pedestrian killed, another hurt in traffic incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was killed. According to police, units responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road East around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the area.
fredericksburg.today
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
Augusta Free Press
Big blind spots: Staunton area crash fatality rate up for commercial motor vehicles
More individuals were killed in the Staunton area last year in crashes involving commercial motor vehicles than in 2021. Preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reveal that crash fatalities in the area are on the rise, and Staunton is no exception with 33 deaths in 2022 compared to only 11 in 2021, an increase of 200 percent.
WHSV
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
Augusta Free Press
‘We will not stop’: Recycling operations on the move in the City of Staunton
The City of Staunton is moving its recycling facilities to its Public Works Department. Director of Public Works Jeff Johnston presented the plan to Staunton City Council at its regular board meeting last night. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will pay $115,000 for relocation costs. “We will not stop....
Augusta Free Press
Why has the City of Staunton spent less than a third of its low-income housing rehab funds?
A whistleblower alleges that federal funds meant to assist low-income residents in Staunton are going unspent because of basic incompetence on the part of a consulting firm hired by the city government. The whistleblower, Vincent Mani, was fired from his position as the city’s housing planner and grants coordinator on...
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville’s new police chief starts Monday
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Confederate legacy groups’ effort to take the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center continues. At a hearing earlier this week, a judge dismissed one of the charges brought by the groups that are suing Charlottesville — but the principal charges remain and will still go to trial.
