Charlottesville, VA

Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Rockingham County on Wednesday. Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed Roger C. Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville, Alabama as the victim. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), he died after a Piper P-A-32, single engine plane crashed on Shenandoah Mountain.
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
Multi-vehicle crashes closed I-95 north near Fredericksburg

Interstate 95 northbound is closed in Stafford County just north of exit 133 at Falmouth/Warrenton for a multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck. Traffic was backed up about five miles approaching the scene as of noon, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. I-95 northbound through travelers...
Fredericksburg medical building sells for $6.85M

Building leased to Rappahannock Women’s Health Center and Labcorp. A medical office building in Fredericksburg sold for $6.85 million, Charlotte, North Carolina-based outpatient health care real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties LLC announced Wednesday. Built in 2007, the 16,483-square-foot medical office building is located at 1071 Care Way, adjacent...
Staunton: City proposes $1.8 million plan to renovate Moxie Stadium

In the City of Staunton’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2024-2028, the city will focus on infrastructure, economic development, having a responsive, efficient government, the West End and built environment in the city. As part of the last objective, renovation of John Moxie Memorial Stadium and field...
Greene County votes to refund portion of 2022 personal property taxes

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County supervisors have voted to refund some of last year’s personal property taxes. The money comes from a surplus collected due to the increased value of used vehicles. The Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance and approved the amount to be refunded. “That’s...
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill

Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
UVA Health expert: We may be past peak of tripledemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday gatherings could result in an increase in respiratory viruses, but an expert at UVA Health say we may almost be past the peak of the tripledemic. Doctor Taison Bell says that it looks like we just hit for the flu and RSV, but he says...
One pedestrian killed, another hurt in traffic incident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was killed. According to police, units responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road East around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the area.
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
Big blind spots: Staunton area crash fatality rate up for commercial motor vehicles

More individuals were killed in the Staunton area last year in crashes involving commercial motor vehicles than in 2021. Preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reveal that crash fatalities in the area are on the rise, and Staunton is no exception with 33 deaths in 2022 compared to only 11 in 2021, an increase of 200 percent.
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
Charlottesville’s new police chief starts Monday

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Confederate legacy groups’ effort to take the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center continues. At a hearing earlier this week, a judge dismissed one of the charges brought by the groups that are suing Charlottesville — but the principal charges remain and will still go to trial.
