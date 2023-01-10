Read full article on original website
Inflation slows to 6.5% in December
Inflation is showing signs of cooling as December marks the first monthly decline in prices in nearly three years. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has the latest on the economy.Jan. 13, 2023.
agupdate.com
Beef prices remain strong, inventory lower in 2023
Beef prices remain robust to start the new year, supported by strong demand. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says it has been an eventful run for beef prices. “Boxed beef prices continue to roar like a lion or maybe rage like a bull as they have started the...
Barratt warns of ‘marked slowdown’ in housing market
The boss of housebuilding giant Barratt Developments has warned of a “marked slowdown” in the UK housing market over the past six months.The FTSE 100 firm said “political and economic uncertainty” affected the market over the quarter to September, which was then compounded by “rapid and significant” changes to mortgage rates into the latest quarter.The company told shareholders on Wednesday that it has “significantly” cut back on purchasing land in response to the backdrop.Barratt said it approved 16 new sites over the half-year to December 31 but highlighted that this was more than offset by 22 previously approved sites with...
A major beer maker says shoppers are finally balking at rising prices — and it could signal inflation's near its peak
Inflation will persist through 2023, but a downtick in demand for staples like beer is a new and necessary phase on the way out of the current cycle.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNBC
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
The price of eggs is higher than ever
Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.
FACT CHECK: Biden touts falling food prices when they are actually rising
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted falling food prices Thursday, but the latest federal data shows the price of food is actually on the rise and has been for more than a year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Thursday that showed the overall consumer price index dropped 0.1%, driven in part by a decrease in energy prices. “For the sixth month in a...
CNET
Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Jan. 4, 2023: Rates Edge Higher
Some important mortgage rates increased over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also increased. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates are...
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
KB Home Stock Is Falling After Hours As Homebuyers Become 'More Cautious'
KB Home KBH shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and warned of a challenging housing market. What Happened: KB Home said fourth-quarter revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.98 billion, according to Benzinga Pro....
CNBC
Mortgage refinance demand surges, as homeowners take advantage of lower interest rates
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.42% from 6.58%. The drop in rates sparked a 5% increase in applications to refinance a home loan. After rising at the end of the year, mortgage rates dropped sharply...
CNBC
Dollar, euro rangebound ahead of U.S. inflation report
The dollar was little changed on Wednesday versus the euro and other major currencies as traders held off from making big moves ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which may offer a clearer picture of where interest rates are headed. The euro hovered near a seven-month high against the...
Autoblog
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
ABC News
Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week
WASHINGTON -- After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.33% from 6.48% last week. A...
fordauthority.com
Ford Average Transaction Price Up Three Percent In December
As consumers are well aware by now, both used and new vehicle prices have been on the rise for more than two years now, reaching record levels on multiple occasions over that time span. While this trend has shown some signs of cooling off in recent months, prices continue to hold true, and that also applies to The Blue Oval. In fact, according to new data from Cox Automotive, Ford average transaction pricing was up three percent in December, keeping this long-running trend alive – though it is an improvement on the 10 percent that prices rose in November, at least.
floydcountyrecord.com
Record Dairy Prices Expected Due to Increased Exports
WASHINGTON, DC – Though there have been challenges within the domestic dairy industry over the past few years, 2022 is shaping up to be a record year for prices, according to the latest data from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF). The record for dairy prices was last set...
AOL Corp
Inflation cooled in December to 6.5%, but the Fed is likely to keep interest rates high
Price growth in the United States cooled in December as the economy continued to show signs of weakening. Inflation landed at 6.5% compared to the 12 months prior. That figure was in line with analysts' expectations, and a decrease from the 7.1% seen in November. On a month-to-month basis, inflation fell by 0.1% in December, in line with expectations.
One chart shows how inflation is slowing down even faster than you think
The Consumer Price Index climbed 6.5% year-over-year in December. But price growth was flat over the last 3 months.
UK economy grew by only 0.1% in November
Figure comes as people began Christmas shopping, while World Cup gave pubs and bars a boost
