ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Inflation slows to 6.5% in December

Inflation is showing signs of cooling as December marks the first monthly decline in prices in nearly three years. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has the latest on the economy.Jan. 13, 2023.
agupdate.com

Beef prices remain strong, inventory lower in 2023

Beef prices remain robust to start the new year, supported by strong demand. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says it has been an eventful run for beef prices. “Boxed beef prices continue to roar like a lion or maybe rage like a bull as they have started the...
The Independent

Barratt warns of ‘marked slowdown’ in housing market

The boss of housebuilding giant Barratt Developments has warned of a “marked slowdown” in the UK housing market over the past six months.The FTSE 100 firm said “political and economic uncertainty” affected the market over the quarter to September, which was then compounded by “rapid and significant” changes to mortgage rates into the latest quarter.The company told shareholders on Wednesday that it has “significantly” cut back on purchasing land in response to the backdrop.Barratt said it approved 16 new sites over the half-year to December 31 but highlighted that this was more than offset by 22 previously approved sites with...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNBC

Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%

The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Margaret Minnicks

The price of eggs is higher than ever

Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.
The Center Square

FACT CHECK: Biden touts falling food prices when they are actually rising

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted falling food prices Thursday, but the latest federal data shows the price of food is actually on the rise and has been for more than a year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Thursday that showed the overall consumer price index dropped 0.1%, driven in part by a decrease in energy prices. “For the sixth month in a...
CNET

Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Jan. 4, 2023: Rates Edge Higher

Some important mortgage rates increased over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also increased. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates are...
Benzinga

KB Home Stock Is Falling After Hours As Homebuyers Become 'More Cautious'

KB Home KBH shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and warned of a challenging housing market. What Happened: KB Home said fourth-quarter revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.98 billion, according to Benzinga Pro....
CNBC

Dollar, euro rangebound ahead of U.S. inflation report

The dollar was little changed on Wednesday versus the euro and other major currencies as traders held off from making big moves ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which may offer a clearer picture of where interest rates are headed. The euro hovered near a seven-month high against the...
Autoblog

Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December

Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
ABC News

Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week

WASHINGTON -- After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.33% from 6.48% last week. A...
WASHINGTON STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Average Transaction Price Up Three Percent In December

As consumers are well aware by now, both used and new vehicle prices have been on the rise for more than two years now, reaching record levels on multiple occasions over that time span. While this trend has shown some signs of cooling off in recent months, prices continue to hold true, and that also applies to The Blue Oval. In fact, according to new data from Cox Automotive, Ford average transaction pricing was up three percent in December, keeping this long-running trend alive – though it is an improvement on the 10 percent that prices rose in November, at least.
floydcountyrecord.com

Record Dairy Prices Expected Due to Increased Exports

WASHINGTON, DC – Though there have been challenges within the domestic dairy industry over the past few years, 2022 is shaping up to be a record year for prices, according to the latest data from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF). The record for dairy prices was last set...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Inflation cooled in December to 6.5%, but the Fed is likely to keep interest rates high

Price growth in the United States cooled in December as the economy continued to show signs of weakening. Inflation landed at 6.5% compared to the 12 months prior. That figure was in line with analysts' expectations, and a decrease from the 7.1% seen in November. On a month-to-month basis, inflation fell by 0.1% in December, in line with expectations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy