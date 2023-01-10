ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac Man Arrested for Sexual Assault Against a Child

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
A 65-year-old man was arrested Monday for sexual assault that occurred between 2018 and 2020, according to Michigan State Police.

A trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post responded to a residence in Wexford County in December of 2022, after being dispatched about a sexual assault of a child.

The parents found a note written by the victim that indicated they had been sexually assaulted two years prior.

The suspect was identified as Jeffrey Michael Matzen, 65, of Cadillac.

A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized on Jan. 4.

Matzen turned himself in at the Wexford County Jail on Jan. 9.

He has been arraigned for two counts criminal sexual conduct second degree of a person under 13. He was given a PR bond and is due back in court on Jan. 24.

