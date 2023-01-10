Read full article on original website
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Sigourney Weaver Says Her Working Girl Character Would Definitely Be Into Crypto These Days
Sigourney Weaver has been busy the last few years, starring in "Avatar: The Way of Water" and appearing in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." However, the Golden Globe-winning actress is a veteran in the industry, so keeping busy isn't anything new for her. Weaver got her start in the industry in the late...
The Fabelmans' Long Journey To Becoming Another Steven Spielberg Classic
Steven Spielberg's 2022 semi-autobiographical drama "The Fabelmans" might not have been as widely seen in theaters as his previous films (via The Numbers), but those who have seen it have generally loved it. This extremely well-reviewed movie has been picking up awards since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival — where it won the People's Choice Award — and has gone on to win both best motion picture (drama) and best director at the Golden Globes. Its status as yet another classic from America's most beloved populist auteur seems to be all but assured already.
Whatever Happened To Rob Benedict From Supernatural?
"Supernatural" started as a solitary series with only the Winchesters to keep each other company. Still, soon there started a slow but steady influx of allies to keep Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) company. While "Supernatural" has gone too far in killing beloved female characters such as Charlie (Felicia Day), much of the male camaraderie is kept protectively intact. Most of the Winchesters' friends are cloaked in the protection of immortality. Crowley (Mark Sheppard), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.) all effectively have plot armor. But even for the chosen few, some characters get a different type of assassination.
CSI's Paul Guilfoyle Would Get Lots Of Confused Comments When Admitting He Never Watched The Show
Out of all of the procedural crime dramas, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is one of the most well-known and influential — after all, it started an entire "CSI" franchise with plenty of spinoff series. Created by Anthony E. Zuiker, "CSI" follows the day-to-day jobs of a group of crime scene investigators at the Las Vegas Police Department. While the "CSI" cast changed a bit throughout the show's 15 seasons, some of the significant characters included Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), Nick Stokes (George Eads), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and D.B. Russell (Ted Danson). At the start of Season 1, Dr. Grissom, a socially awkward forensic specialist, leads the team, with Willows acting as his second in command. The team's structural dynamics changed as the show went on and various cast members left.
Luther: The Fallen Sun's First Script Was So Dark That Andy Serkis Had Doubts Signing On
Detective shows see their characters investigate a wide variety of crimes, from non-violent, like arson, to incredibly violent, like murder. One thing they all have in common is that they deal with the darkest corners of the human soul. One that excels at this particular theme is BBC's "Luther." Starring actor and musician Idris Elba, "Luther" looks at the worst that humankind has to offer. Of course, the criminals that Luther chases aren't the only dark characters — he himself may be the darkest soul out there.
Nico Parker Discusses Details About Her Key Role As Pedro Pascal's Daughter In The Last Of Us - Exclusive Interview
After making her acting debut in director Tim Burton's 2019 live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's "Dumbo," actor Nico Parker is facing a much different kind of beast in "The Last of Us" — a virus that leads to a brain infection and, ultimately, animalistic behavior in humans worldwide. In...
Mel Brooks' History Of The World Part 2 Debuts Its Trailer
It's been over 40 years since Mel Brooks' classic comedy film "History of the World Part 1" retold history in the most irreverent way possible. An anthology-style movie with vignettes spoofing various figures from all throughout human history, the 1981 film attained cult classic status in the years following its debut. However, despite the "Part 1" tagline in its title, a sequel never materialized — that is, until now.
