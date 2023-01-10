A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor Claydorm, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. Claydorm, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO