Lafayette, LA

KNOE TV8

Xan John announces candidacy for governor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former candidate for U.S. Senate says he is now running for governor. Xan John (R), of Lafayette, announced his candidacy on Friday. John says, though, that he is backing Attorney General Jeff Landry in the race, and does not expect to win this term. John says he is looking to the future.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

School Board begins new term; Black, Moore take leadership posts

CENTERVILLE — A term of change for the St. Mary Parish School Board began Thursday with a change in meeting times. The newest members of the board, who took their oaths of office from District Judge Curtis Sigur at Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, voted to push back the scheduled starting time for future meetings. In doing so, they fulfilled one of the pledges made during the campaign leading up to the Nov. 8 elections.
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Remember the Lafayette Superior Grill project? Construction may finally start

Construction of the Superior Grill planned for Lafayette may finally begin. The company behind the much-anticipated project got a building permit from Lafayette Consolidated Government to build at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, the site of the old Randol’s Restaurant, after buying the property in late 2021. Estimated cost of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Developing Lafayette

The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana

The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack

A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor Claydorm, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. Claydorm, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
JENNINGS, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
