Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Xan John announces candidacy for governor
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former candidate for U.S. Senate says he is now running for governor. Xan John (R), of Lafayette, announced his candidacy on Friday. John says, though, that he is backing Attorney General Jeff Landry in the race, and does not expect to win this term. John says he is looking to the future.
stmarynow.com
School Board begins new term; Black, Moore take leadership posts
CENTERVILLE — A term of change for the St. Mary Parish School Board began Thursday with a change in meeting times. The newest members of the board, who took their oaths of office from District Judge Curtis Sigur at Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, voted to push back the scheduled starting time for future meetings. In doing so, they fulfilled one of the pledges made during the campaign leading up to the Nov. 8 elections.
Local nonprofit asking for community's help
One Lafayette nonprofit, Focus Clubhouse, is asking for the community's help with fundraising after moving to a larger location. The organization supports those with mental illness in the area.
Lafayette native, TikTok food critic Waffler69 dies of heart attack
Popular TikToker and Lafayette native Waffler69, whose real name is Taylor Claydorm, passed away earlier this week.
Former Lafayette City Councilmember resigns from civil service board
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Former Lafayette Councilman and Civil Service Board member Kenneth Boudreaux has stepped down from his position on the board, News 10 learned Monday. Boudreaux went live on
theadvocate.com
Remember the Lafayette Superior Grill project? Construction may finally start
Construction of the Superior Grill planned for Lafayette may finally begin. The company behind the much-anticipated project got a building permit from Lafayette Consolidated Government to build at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, the site of the old Randol’s Restaurant, after buying the property in late 2021. Estimated cost of...
High quality jobs coming to the City of Franklin
Kumho Tire, one of the world’s leading tire manufacturers, signed a contract with The Melis Gruup to construct and operate a 350,000 square foot state of the art Distribution Logistics Center.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
globeslcc.com
SLCC introduces new gender-inclusive restroom signage following last year’s pilot
After a pilot in September, Salt Lake Community College implemented the next iteration of its gender-inclusive restroom signage program last month. Currently, the new restroom signage is only on display at the Taylorsville Redwood Student Center. The new signage displays two rows of multicolored diamonds, at the top and bottom,...
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Speeding in New Iberia school zones leads to speed cameras being installed
In New Iberia, officials say speeding in school zones has become a major issue and traffic cameras will soon be installed in school zones around the city.
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Stanley Sinegal has been in the ministry for 25 years. He says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation. […]
Daytime Construction on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish to Begin on Monday
DOTD officials say a slow moving operation will happen in the inside and outside lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 (1 mile before Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 115 (LA 347, Cecilia, Henderson) as workers will be installing rumble strips during the day.
The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana
The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack
A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor Claydorm, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. Claydorm, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
KPLC TV
Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
Lafayette Police Officer Assists Young Lady After Bike is Stolen
We love stories that end like this. A young lady recently had her bike stolen in Lafayette, and when a Lafayette Police Officer heard her story, she knew she had to do something for her. Officer Morgan Colla of LPD recently responded to a call in reference to a stolen...
Vermilion Parish says “no” to 2nd ambulance service
In Abbeville, the 911 committee is hearing arguments regarding a second ambulance service being brought into the parish.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0