KHBS
Arkansas politicians react to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Inaugural Address
Reaction to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Inaugural Address varied by party. Republican lawmakers said they're excited to start working on her agenda. "I thought she did a great job of painting a vision of the state of Arkansas," Sen. Justin Boyd. "Now it's time to take that vision and put the details in."
Whatever Happened To Sarah Huckabee Sanders
A lot can be said about Donald Trump's only term as president of the United States. The twice-impeached leader of the free world was one of the most controversial public figures of recent memory, and his rise from reality television fame to the Oval Office was one unpredictable string of circumstances after another. When he first descended the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his bid for the 2016 race, few seemed to take him seriously — one by one, his Republican opponents dropped like flies until one man was standing. The rest, as we know it, is history.
Asa Hutchinson: January 6 'disqualifies' Trump from running in 2024
Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson said he will do everything he canto keep Donald Trump from becoming president again and says January 6 'disqualifies' him from office.
Arkansas teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Republicans will "get crushed": Evangelicals sour on "elementary schoolchild" Trump's 2024 bid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A "silent majority" that supported Donald Trump in his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs is now quietly bowing out, Vanity...
Republican Governor Says It's Time To Leave Trump In The Rearview Mirror
"He's done his time, he's done his service, we're moving on," said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Donald Trump tops Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in fresh national polls
The former President bested the Florida Governor in a crowded field, conforming with other recent polling.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
From Trump to governor: Sarah Huckabee Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state's 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming...
Little Rock teachers union comes out against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ executive orders, public statements
The Little Rock teachers union has come out against public statements from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and executive orders she signed after taking office.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Eyes Culture Wars as She Takes Office
The newly appointed Arkansas governor has already banned the teaching of CRT in schools and the word "Latinx" in government papers.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans "Latinx" From Government Documents Hours Into Her Term
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed one of seven executive orders on Tuesday excluding Latinx from official publications. Prohibition is the latest Republican "culture war" policy in numerous states.
Trump attending 'intimate' South Carolina campaign event in January, top aides say
Former President Donald Trump is planning to kick off his year with an "intimate" campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina later this month, according to three of his top campaign aides.
Executive order calls for more charter schools
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Wednesday focusing on education. More specifically, prioritizing L.E.A.R.N.S. It stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and school safety.
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
