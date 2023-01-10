Read full article on original website
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Fans Are Furious Over Bob Odenkirk's Golden Globes Snub
The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone, and with it, many have won the coveted award – though even more have lost it. Such is the way of awards ceremonies, and while many will say it is an honor just to be nominated, others, particularly the fans of those being nominated, would much rather see their chosen nominee win.
The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv Details Her Intense Role As Tess On The Video Game-Turned-Series - Exclusive Interview
Although Anna Torv has already dealt with unexplainable scientific phenomena and complicated intricacies of the criminal brain with key roles in the hit shows "Fringe" and "Mindhunter," respectively, the actor has found herself on yet another wild head trip — this time with the new series "The Last of Us."
The Backlash From Being Cast As The Last Of Us' Ellie Took A Huge Toll On Bella Ramsey
When it comes to adaptations, there's always going to be a small but vocal portion of the internet that has a problem with the casting. People develop a sense of who characters are in their heads, and when real life doesn't abide by their personal choices, they can lash out. And it's important to remember there are people on the other side of that screen, potentially reading those comments and feeling terrible about the whole situation.
What Has Mel Rodriguez Been Up To Since Leaving CSI: Vegas?
Ah, Mel Rodriguez — "CSI: Vegas" fans hardly knew ye. It was a promising sign when the prolific actor, known for roles on TV shows like "Last Man on Earth" and "Better Call Saul," joined the cast for the "CSI" sequel series' inaugural season. Rodriguez offered a creative portrayal of Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez, but alas, neither the character nor the actor was to stay for very long. Alongside several of his castmates, Rodriguez exited the production after Season 1 (via TV Line). Afterward, "CSI: Vegas" got a new medical examiner, cementing the idea that Rodriguez would not be returning.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Who Plays Jodie Dunner On Chicago Med?
After so many excellent "Chicago Med" episodes and an assortment of life-saving moments from the series that began in 2015, the long-running NBC program continues to be a favorite with home audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes), continuing to top the charts years later in 2021 and 2022 (via Variety). And the latest season has arguably not disappointed as it continues to prescribe the right dose of pulse-pounding medical drama with each iteration.
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Twitter Mercilessly Roasts Gina Carano For Fumbling The Star Wars Bag As Her Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie Flops
For a while, it seemed that Gina Carano was set to have a long career as part of the "Star Wars" family. Her performance as Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian" received heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. There was even some talk of a Cara Dune spin-off series coming to Disney+ (per Collider). So, what happened?
The Tyler And Garcia Kiss In Criminal Minds: Evolution Certainly Got Fans' Attention
"Criminal Minds," and its new subtitled season "Evolution," has had plenty of time to cultivate long-lasting friendships, as well as romances (both long-lasting or just a flash in the pan). One of the most long-lasting relationships on the show has been between JJ Jareau (A.J. Cook) and Will LaMontange Jr. (Josh Stewart), which has resulted in both marriage and children between the two. Similarly, Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) and Savannah (Rochelle Aytes) have also gotten married and had children. However, not all relationships work out in "Criminal Minds." Just look at the different flings Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) has experienced — that guy simply can't catch a break!
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
God Of War Fans Don't Want Anyone But Christopher Judge As A Live-Action Kratos (Sorry, Dave Bautista)
The mythology-laden video game series "God of War" sports an epic scope, rich storytelling, well-formed action scenes, and puzzle mechanics. It centers itself around Kratos, whose quest for power results in him becoming indebted to Ares, the Greek god of war. Filled with regret after accidentally killing his wife and child, he tries to get out of his bargain with Ares. But Kratos becomes something of a supplicant to the gods, anyway. He eventually slays Ares and temporarily becomes the new god of war. But Kratos only wants an end to his suffering and he ends up on a collision course with most of the reigning denizens of Mount Olympus itself. A sequel, "God of War: Ragnarok" features Kratos and his son Atreus (Sunny Suljic) going head to head with figures from Norse mythology.
The Cast Of NCIS: Los Angeles Once Played A Hilarious Fake Ad Prank On LL Cool J
Rapper, actor, and TV show host. Those are just some of the many hats worn by LL Cool J. And according to his cast members on "NCIS: Los Angeles," he's also a good sport. The music legend has been fighting crime as Special Agent Sam Hanna since the show first premiered in 2009. The Los Angeles installment of the "NCIS" franchise follows Hanna and his partner Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), as they go undercover and solve crimes for the Office of Special Projects. Of course, they're not the only people working for the office. Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah), Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), and Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) are just a few of Callen and Hanna's co-workers who investigate everything from arson attacks to missing artifacts.
Whatever Happened To Rob Benedict From Supernatural?
"Supernatural" started as a solitary series with only the Winchesters to keep each other company. Still, soon there started a slow but steady influx of allies to keep Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) company. While "Supernatural" has gone too far in killing beloved female characters such as Charlie (Felicia Day), much of the male camaraderie is kept protectively intact. Most of the Winchesters' friends are cloaked in the protection of immortality. Crowley (Mark Sheppard), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.) all effectively have plot armor. But even for the chosen few, some characters get a different type of assassination.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 - What We Know So Far
When CBS's original "Criminal Minds" was canceled, longtime fans weren't the only ones that were disappointed. According to showrunner Erica Messer, none of the actors or crew behind the scenes wanted it to end either. "None of us wanted it to end creatively," she told Deadline. "We felt there were plenty more stories to tell. The cast was in such a groove and everybody loved being here." Luckily, it didn't take long for talk to begin about bringing the show back. "In February of 2020, the last episode aired on CBS," she said. "Late summer of 2020 is when I got the call asking if I'd want to do another version of Criminal Minds."
Nicolas Cage Drew Major Inspiration From A Classic Film For His The Old Way Character - Exclusive
Despite a prolific career with roles in nearly every genre, no one offered Nicholas Cage a Western role before "The Old Way." However, when it came to sizing up his role in director Brent Donowho's gritty tale set in the Old West, Cage found inspiration for his character beyond this era, instead focusing on a 1973 film set during The Great Depression.
