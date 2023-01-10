Read full article on original website
msn.com
In This Dystopian New Graphic Novel, the Jan. 6 Attack Succeeded
In the weeks following the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, Harvard Law School professor Alan Jenkins struggled to sleep. "I was waking up in a cold sweat at 3 a.m. morning after morning worrying about our democracy," he says. Jenkins believes the violent breach at the US Capitol represented an...
Paul Auster: American fiction's Mr Cool
American author Paul Auster made his name with pacy, noirish novels about lonely writers, outsiders and down-and-outers. Guns are "the central metaphor for everything that continues to divide us", says Auster, calling for Americans to engage in a "gut-wrenching examination of who we are and who we want to be".
NPR
'Still Pictures' offers one more glimpse of writer Janet Malcolm
New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021 at age 87, was a journalist who interrogated her own methods and motives as assiduously as she questioned her subjects. She continued this practice right through her last book. Still Pictures, her posthumously published quasi-memoir, is a series of recollections triggered...
Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts
We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
petapixel.com
Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting
In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
anothermag.com
The Photo Books of 2023: Upcoming Titles You Can’t Miss
The French poet Stéphane Mallarmé once prophetically claimed: “Everything good will sooner or later end up in a book.” The same can be said for good photographs. Nothing tells 1,000 words better than a photo book, that perfect combination of photography, design and narrative. Readers certainly won’t be left wanting in 2023, with everything from blockbuster retrospectives to vernacular curiosities to add to the to-be-read pile. With the year now underway, here is a selection of the hottest forthcoming photo books you can’t miss.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Tom Hanks at His Most Insufferable
Tom Hanks is one of a handful of true American sweethearts. That’s a prestigious honor, bestowed upon him, Anne Hathaway, and that kid from TikTok who really loves corn. And it’s not to be taken lightly. We rely on these figures to make us smile, laugh, and dazzle us with their performances—even when their films are bad. Unfortunately, Hanks is on the verge of being stripped of his title after trying our patience one too many times.
bookriot.com
The Best Mystery Books: 2023 Upcoming Titles
There are plenty of exciting new book releases to look forward to in 2023, particularly when it comes to mystery novels. While the upcoming year is set to bring plenty of highly anticipated new titles to shelves from across all genres, including sci-fi, fantasy, romance, and nonfiction, it will be a particularly rich year for some of the best mystery books. 2023 promises pulse-pounding murder mysteries and cozy whodunits. You’re sure to find a title that suits your interest on this list.
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to BuzzFeed
And TBR lists. Might I suggest a recent release to get you started? In that case, perusing 2022 best book of the year lists is a great way to find your next read. As the year rolls to a close, bookworms have gotten one more source of reading inspiration courtesy of Buzzfeed, which assembled nine staff writers and contributors to compile their 25 favorite books of 2022. From memoirs to fantasy novels, here are their picks:
‘It’s been invisible’: Spanish artist brings embroidery to the streets
Whether it’s a clutch of yellow flowers wrapped around a window in Spain or dozens of pink roses cascading down a house in Switzerland, there’s a note of familiarity that threads through Raquel Rodrigo’s street art. For much of the past decade, the Spanish artist has been...
Artist banned from art subreddit because their work looked AI-generated
I'm not sure if that's a compliment or not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
Charles Simic, acclaimed poet adept at wordplay, dies at 84
NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Simic, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who awed critics and readers with his singular art of lyricism and economy, tragic insight and disruptive humor, has died at age 84. The death of Simic, the country’s poet laureate from 2007-2008, was confirmed Monday by executive editor...
History: the Truth About Cleopatra
Cleopatra has been one of the most prominent and flippantly mentioned women in history, at least since I was a child. Yet, in real life, the true story of Cleopatra (69 - 30 BC) is much more mysterious than historical stories led me to believe. That’s why I decided to look into the real Cleopatra a bit more assertively. Perhaps you feel the same way.
A 10-panel comic explores a subtle kind of racism many people of color experience.
This story originally appeared on December 15, 2015If we're being honest, we all make assumptions about other people, right? We look at their skin, their clothes, and their car, and we make guesses about them that we don't even realize we're making. Everyone does it. You ask a pregnant female coworker if she'll keep working after the baby is born — but you wouldn't think to ask that question of a guy who was about to become a dad.
Tragic story of what happened to the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker
Most of you will know Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker from his viral 2013 interview in which he described using a hatchet to save a woman from an attacker. Although it appeared to be a simple case of good vs evil, there is far more to this story than meets the eye, as explored in a new Netflix documentary on the bloke at the centre of all this.
'Something that happens in fiction': romance writer Susan Meachen's fake death reminds us 'the author' is a construct
2023 may have peaked early for those of us who are fascinated by online literary controversies and fakes: Cat Person, Bad Art Friend, #ReceptioGate. Two-and-a-half years ago, a Facebook post announced the death by suicide of the indie romance author Susan Meachen. But on January 6 this year, Meachen herself appeared on Facebook and Twitter, quipping “reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”. It’s unclear exactly what happened - in part because the story revolves around accusations of fake news and fake identities, so it’s hard to pin down who said what. What we know is that someone referring to Meachen...
